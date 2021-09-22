Can Judge Change The Giants’ Climate And Avoid A Beckham 2.0?

Do the Giants have another Odell Beckham type situation on their hands?

Or is head coach Joe Judge losing part of his grip?

Either way, the optics don’t look good.

With a tough loss to Denver in the opener and a heartbreaker at Washington a few days later, the 0-2 Giants don’t need a controversy.

Kenny Golladay recently sounded off to the media about his lack of involvement in the Giants’ offense. The big-ticket wide receiver stated his frustration wasn’t directed toward Judge or quarterback Daniel Jones.

Golladay pointed the finger at offensive coordinator Jason Garrett for his three receptions against Washington after he had four against Denver. His tirade was believed to be directed to Jones, but Golladay noted it was toward Garrett. Golladay has been viewed as a diva.

Jones took the high road, and he tried to downplay the situation. As did Judge, who also deflected the Golladay outburst as frustration boiling over due to the team’s current plight.

Top pick wide receiver Kadarius Toney wasn’t too happy either about not having a reception against Washington after he had five against Denver.

Toney delivered a cryptic message on his Instagram account, but Judge again downplayed the situation.

Before the season, the critics were salivating over the thought of the Giants have a multitude of weapons at receiver and tight end to boost the confidence of Jones and ease some pressure from Saquon Barkley coming off knee surgery.

This all was supposed to work. Garrett would get the critics off his back, as he had enough options to toss the ball around.

Garrett has a tough job in trying to keep everybody happy, and he has done a better than average job this season. He had a good game plan against Washington in a game the Giants should have won.

But if this season goes sour, Garrett could be the scapegoat. He was under fire last year.

What’s more alarming are the signs of some lack of preparation and discipline in the Giants’ first two games along with some in the preseason, traits that certainly weren’t initially associated with Judge.

Last November, Judge disciplined former wide receiver Golden Tate for his “selfish actions” in reference to wanting the ball. In March, Tate was released. Tate also was a big ticket deal, as he signed a four-year deal in 2019.

The Giants can put this all behind them with a win over winless and hapless Atlanta Sunday at MetLife when they will also honor Eli Manning. It is the perfect day to put a bow on the topic.

Ironically, Golladay may not play due to a hip injury, and a hip flexor sidelined the oft-injured receiver most of last year. That can’t be a good sign.

If he does, it is up to Judge to squelch these circumstances and corral the troops. This Bill Belichick discipline also has to clean up these miscues. (Would Belicick ever let this happen?).

If he doesn’t, Judge and the Giants may be going through a Beckham 2.0 situation, and there will be plenty of questions to answer in December.