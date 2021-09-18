These Jets Can Beat These Patriots

Dec. 27, 2015.

It was the last time the Jets beat the Patriots in the regular season. Ryan Fitapatrick hit Eric Decker on a six-yard pass for the game winner in overtime.

That was 10 games ago.

The Jets (0-1) will host the Patriots (0-1) in their home opener at MetLife Sunday afternoon for a 1 p.m. kickoff

This matchup usually has legendary Bill Belichick getting the best of the Jets’ head coach and notably a rookie quarterback. Just ask Sam Darnold.

Even though he had a new cast, Belichick hasn’t slipped, despite last year’s 7-9 finish and he will have his team in the hunt for the AFC East title or a playoff bid.

Remember this, though…these Jets can bet these Patriots.

Will they? The Jets have their best shot in years, and they have been a six-point underdog despite the Patriots losing their opening-game loss to Miami.

One of the league’s best storylines will be in place in the battle of rookie quarterbacks with the Jets’ Zach Wilson squaring off against the Patriots’ Mac Jone. It will be the first time in the 62-year history of the series that two rookie quarterbacks have started against each other.

Jones already has conjured enough visions of a budding Tom Brady with his style and presence. He completed 29 of 39 passes for 281 yards with a touchdown in his opener.

Like past Patriots’ gameplans, Damien Harris was the Pats’ ground grinder with 100 yards on 23 carries. However. Harris fumbled during a potential game-winning, fourth-quarter drive against Miami.

The Patriots’ defense, ranked seventh last year, has been viewed as one of the league’s top units this season.

They kept Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailia in check most of the afternoon, allowing 202 yards with a touchdown and interception. They got to him twice. The Pats limited the Dolphins to 74 yards rushing.

Defensive leader linebacker Kyle Van Noy is a healthy scratch for the game. Kicker Quinn Nordin alsi is out and ex-Jet Nick Folk will take his place ( Can you see this ending?)

As for the Jets, they will need to find a way to keep the heat off Wilson, who was sacked six times against Carolina and ran for his life most of the afternoon.

Wilson did rally his teams after halftime for a pair of touchdown passes to Corey Davis.

The Jets’ running game again was a non factor as they generated only 45 yards led by Tevin Coleman’s 24. Head coach Robert Saleh’s running-back-by-committee format needs a boost.

Tackle Mehki Becton was a big loss with his knee injury, but George Fant should be an adequate replacement. He and Morgan Moses give the Jets a seasoned pair of tackles.

Linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips and safety Marcus Maye paced the defense, but linebacker CJ Mosley has to make an impact. They also will need to apply more pressure up front.

On paper, the Pats look like a six-point favorite. Belichick rarely loses two games in a row and hasn’t started the season 0-2 since 2017. Ironically, his team won the Super Bowl over Atlanta that season.

Still, something tells me the Jets will be right there at the end.

The Jets last began the season 1-1 in 2016 when they knocked off the Bills, 37-31, during their second game on a Thursday night broadcast.

The Wilson-Jones duel looms as an interesting scenario. New York is anxious for Wilson to make a splash, and New England desperately wants to get on the right track.

Both teams will look to establish their identity Sunday. Neither team doesn’t yet realize how good they can be.

If the Jets ever have a shot to stop their bully to the north, this Sunday is the perfect opportunity.