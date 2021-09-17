As The Mets Count Down The Days, The Mets Face A Crucial Off-Season

Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire

Another day and another one run loss. Tonight was 4-3 to the Phillies. Thanks to old friend Zack Wheeler. It’s the Brodie gift that keeps on giving.

Someone should tell these Mets, the season didn’t end on September 12th, because it sure looks like they are just playing out the schedule.

And maybe, after everything that happened, the Mets want this season to end, because Year 1 in the Steve Cohen Era, sure was pretty rocky. It was almost if the club was haunted by the ghost of Jeff Wilpon.

Now, the Mets are not mathematically out of it, but they sure would need a miracle for the club to play into October.

So right now, unless we have some appearance of Casey Stengel, it looks like 2021 will end in Atlanta in two weeks and the Mets will go into the offseason with a ton of questions to answer and they will need to be addressed rather quickly.

The biggest question is who will be running the show in the offseason and beyond. Although Sandy Alderson took over the GM role with Zack Scott’s leave of absence due to fighting a DWI charge.

Look for this to be resolved quickly and a new President of Baseball Operations in place by the end of the World Series. Be it Theo Epstein, Billy Beane or someone else, it’s imperative for Cohen and Alderson to have this situation resolved as quickly as possible because the rest of the offseason will depend on who is sitting in the captain’s chair.

That includes Luis Rojas and his future. Reportedly, Alderson wants to keep him, but a new Baseball Ops president may think otherwise. Rojas’s future will all depend upon how long it takes the Mets to fill the top role.

And then you have the free agents, all of whom will need a decision. The big names all have questions, like Michael Conforto, who had an off-year and Noah Syndergaard, who hasn’t pitched since 2019.

Then there’s Javier Baez, who looked great down the stretch, but there are questions about his makeup, cost and want to play the next 5-7 years as a second baseman. Also do the Mets want to pay him as an elite shortstop to play second base.

If Baez comes back, then what does that mean for Jeff McNeil, who also had a down year and Robinson Cano, who is due back after a year off due to a performance enhancing drug suspension.

And what about Jacob deGrom. Is he healthy enough to come back as the elite pitcher he was the past few years or will be having to take it careful in 2022? If that’s the case will the Mets need another ace on the staff.

Marcus Stroman doesn’t count, but he seems to like it here and fits well as a middle of a rotation guy. Bring him back.

Oh, and all of this is predicated on MLB and the MLBPA reaching a new collective bargaining agreement or there may be a lockout, and all of this will be moot.

“Stranger things have happened,” said Brandon Nimmo tonight after tonight’s loss about the Mets chances in the next two weeks, but it could also apply to this offseason.

How strange? We will soon find out.

Just counting down the days…