NY Giants’ Quick Turnaround: Will The Offense Shine?

The offense did shine at moments Sunday for the Giants in their opening season 27-13 loss to Denver. Daniel Jones had a good beginning, 10-of-14 in passing and completed 12 of his final 23 attempts. But there were those rough patches and losing a fumble in the red zone.

The quick Thursday turn around for the Giants and Jones will be tested early against Washington. Saquon Barkley returned and had limited time against the Broncos with 10 carries. Jones, though, had the 30th fumble in his brief career and needs to get better with holding on to the football.

So turnover issues continue to also be an issue for the Giants offense. They can be fixed but not much time four days from their first loss. Where should sports bettors look for an in?

Barkley’s Back?

Barkley is expected to start Thursday night down in D.C. Again, how much playing time and carries as he slowly makes the comeback from an ACL tear? The Giants compiled 314 yards in offense against Denver and managed to hit the under for a ninth straight game that dates back to the midpoint of last season.

Giants coach Joe Judge is looking to correct the look of his offense. He had an answer Tuesday.

“How do we help our team right now and go out there and teach our players of how we’ve got to fix it? So, the first thing I’m thinking is corrections, but then I’m looking for what we do well enough to win? What can we build on? When I watch our offense line, the first thing that starts with Giants Quick Turnaround : Will Offense Shine?

any offensive line is the camaraderie.”

So that depends on the plays Jones can materialize. And it also depends a lot on how much playing time Barkley will receive. This Washington defense will pressure Jones. The Giants offensive line has to find ways to contain Chase Young and Montez. That’s a challenge in itself.

“If you try to fall asleep on someone because you think they didn’t do what you thought they’re going to do in the first game, like I promise you, we’re going to see the best Chase and Sweat had to offer,” Judge said. “That’s not going to be a surprise to us. We know we’re going to get their absolute best.”

A division game the Giants can win in week 2 and the quick turnaround.

Washington’s Offense Woes

The Washington offense has issues also. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will miss another game with a hip injury and Taylor Heinecke, 11-of-15 passes, 122 yards, and a touchdown can be seen as a plus.

And Washington expects Antonio Gibson to be available after sustaining a shoulder injury. Curtis Samuel, is on injured reserve so there are issues with their offense. Their defense against the Chargers was nothing to brag about, but they held their own in a 20-16 loss and held their running game to 89 yards and 27 carries.

Key for the Giants is the status of right end Evan Engram. It could be a game time decision.

“Yeah, I hope so, I know he’s been pushing,” Judge said Tuesday. “He had a real good day of rehab the other day, moving along. He’s making a lot of jumps in terms of how he’s working. We’ll see where he is today physically and reevaluate that probably tomorrow based on how today goes, and we’ll see if he can get ready for Thursday.”

The Giants have won their last five meetings but Washington is known to have the best defensive line in the NFL. Washington is -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The money line is Washington -175, so take Washington on the money line and spread. The over-under is 40.5. Expecting a defensive game take the under.

Projected Final Score: 20-14 Washington.