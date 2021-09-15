Bock’s Score: Emma, A Qualified Champion

Paul Zimmer/Imago/Icon Sportswire

Three weeks ago, Emma Raducanu arrived in New York for the U. S. Open, a longshot hoping to survive the qualifying rounds and make it into the tournament’s main draw.

There she would carry the word “qualifier’’ next to her name. That’s like a scarlet letter, tennis-speak for cannon fodder, no-threat players who are early-round tournament warmups for the high profile players.

The 18-year-old from England was ranked No. 105 in the world at the time, a vast improvement from No. 338 a month or so earlier when she played at Wimbledon. It was at the All-England Club that she made it to Wimbledon’s fourth round, a sign that she might make some noise at Flushing Meadow.

And that’s exactly what she did.

First she survived the qualifier and made it into the serious part of the tournament. And then, this teen-ager began advancing, first unnoticed and then, match-by-match suddenly right in the middle of the championship chase.

But wait. Qualifiers don’t progress like that. Qualifiers are supposed to make cameo appearances and then disappear. This qualifier did not follow that agenda.

Raducanu won each of her qualifying round matches rather handily and those three victories thrust her into the main draw. She was hardly shaken by that and reeled off six straight victories without dropping a set.

That sent her into the Open’s championship match against another teen-ager, 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez of Canada. And then Raducanu, the first qualifier to get that far, completed her straight-set march through the Open by capturing the championship and the heart of her country.

Queen Elizabeth sent word, calling Raducanu’s accomplishment “a remarkable achievement at such a young age’’ and “a testament to your hard work and dedication.’’

That communication was followed by a flood of others from prominent British citizens. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Prince Charles and Prince William congratulated her. So did the Manchester United soccer team.

Born in Canada to a Romanian father and Chinese mother, Raducanu moved to England when she was two years old. She began playing tennis when she was five years old and 13 years later reigns as the youngest U.S. Open champion and the first qualifier to ever win a Grand Slam tournament.

The victory thrust her to No. 23 in the world and her new-found tennis fame earned her an invitation to Manhattan’s high profile Met Gala, an A-list gathering of celebrities.

She is cannon fodder no more.