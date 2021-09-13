Giants’ Defeat Can Confirm Fears and Doubts

All week long, the Giants left you with a queasy feeling.

Something just wasn’t right.

At best, we all knew we would see a glimpse of Saquon Barkley. There were mixed feeling whether he was or wasn’t 100 percent.

Daniel Jones remained a mystery as he along with Barkley basically we kept in bubble wrap most of the summer.

There was still some apprehension about tackle Andrew Thomas and the rest of the offensive line.

Of-injured Evan Engram wouldn’t be lining up at tight end, and questions still surrounded top pick Kadarius Toney.

It all came crashing down together for the Giants early Sunday afternoon in a 27-13 loss to the Denver Broncos at MetLife.

Good teams make the timely big plays. The Giants didn’t. Whether they’re a good team will be decided in the next few weeks.

For the first time in his brief 17-game career, Joe Judge’s team wasn’t ready. Yet, there was plenty of blame to go around.

The Giants’ offense looked out of sync most of the late afternoon with Jones, Barlkey and others.

Barkley was the shadow of himself that many expected with 26 yards on 10 carries. He didn’t have the explosive first step, and Devontae Booker was out of step.

Jones had another untimely fumble as well as too many over- and under-throws. The third-year quarterback did throw for 267 yards with a touchdown, albeit most of it in garbage time. Sunday’s performances rekindled the doubts that have still surrounded him. Jones didn’t make the key plays when he had to produce.

Sterling Shepard did have a heroic effort with a seven-catch, 113-yard performance that included a 37-yard touchdown tap dance down the sideline.

Still, for the better part of the first half, the Giants resembled their 2020 version with a decent offense and a stingy defense. It appeared to be the time to turn it up a notch.

But it all was for a fleeting moment.

Denver reversed the tide and looked like a playoff contender as quarterback Teddy Bridgewater wasn’t pressured and he proceeded to slice his way for a pair of touchdowns passes through the Giants’ defense. Melvin Gordon flashed his form with a 70-yard touchdown jaunt and 111 total yards on the ground on just 11 carries.

This was supposed to be the defense that was viewed as the anchor of the team.

Rusher Von Miller showed his All-Pro form and recorded a pair of sacks against an adequate Giants’ O-line.

It wasn’t pretty, and it could be frightful.

The apprehension surrounding the team jumped a few notches on the scale.

Sunday afternoon proved it wasn’t just an offensive issue. Instead, it was a matter of preparation and discipline.

Now Judge and his battalion have to find a quick solution in three days before a trip to Washington.

If not, those queasy feelings will turn into nauseous ones that can upset the season.