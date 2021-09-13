As Lindor Has Arrived, Yankees Are Fading Fast

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire

Francisco Lindor arrived Sunday night as a New York Met. Three home runs, five RBI, and the go-ahead long ball that got his team a 7-6 win over the Yankees, finally got him acceptance from Mets’ fans at Citi Field.

The Subway Series also witnessed a renewed buzz the past three nights at Citi Field. Lindor will be a major player at shortstop when the Mets play the Yankees the next 10 years with a $340 million contract.

They cheered Lindor. He created more buzz. In the seventh inning, after Giancarlo Stanton hit one of his mammoth game-tying home runs, words were exchanged as Stanton rounded the base, which caused benches and bullpens to empty.

Lindor says the Yankees have been whistling and stealing signals, so let’s not get back to the Houston Astros sign stealing scandal here. Believe the explanations from Lindor and Stanton, if you can.

‘You guys saw Lindor when he went around the bases,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “We gave a little bit back. Boys will be boys.”

The Yankees, though, are playing like little boys that are still learning the game with their inconsistent hitting, errors on the infield, and dealing with issues to their pitching rotation and bullpen that has put them in a tailspin after a historic 13-game winning streak.

And Lindor plays the game at times like a sandlot kid on the fields in New York. He has also been booed for his lack of production and a few weeks ago, he and Javier Baez gave the thumbs down to Mets fans.

But those home runs and words with Stanton? That ignited a renewed interest in this Subway Series that lacked interest the past few years and was played in empty ballparks last season due to the pandemic.

The Yankees had no answer to stop Francisco Lindor and his coronation at Citi Field. The three run homer in the second inning, a solo shot to center in the sixth, and the go-ahead one in the eighth was the first time a Mets’ shortstop hit three. He also became the 11th Mets player to hit two home runs from both sides of the plate.

Lindor got a curtain call and when that happens in New York the acceptance means you have arrived. Though this was a ballgame the Mets needed to keep their fading playoff hopes alive, and a loss that the Yankees have become accustomed to down the stretch.

If the Mets want to make this interesting, (they are three games from a NL Wild Card) they need more of this production from Lindor. He has always been considered a cog in their lineup since his arrival.

“This is the Francisco we all expect,” said manager Luis Rojas. “This is the Francisco that Mets fans are going to get for years.”

Lindor, a career .306 hitter against the Yankees, has six home runs in his last 10 games and 16 RBI in his last 14. The three-run homer was from the left-hand side off a hanging breaking ball from rookie Clarke Schmidt. The solo homer in the sixth inning came off right-hander Wandy Peralta on a changeup and the tie breaker from the left side on a Chad Green fastball.

But as fans left Citi Field Sunday night, and as a national television ESPN audience witnessed, this was a night that Francisco Lindor that finally lived up to expectations.

“When I came out of the dugout, I noticed it was something special for sure,” Lindor said. “After being booed for a very long time it felt good. That moment you do it for the fans and for the organization. How long I’ve been waiting for that? I don’t know.”

He said, every night when the Mets were down a run in the ninth, it was supposed to be his moment. He got that moment Sunday night that gave the Mets a Subway Series win.

So after this three-home run night and that first curtain call, perhaps there will be more of these difference making moments to help the Mets make this interesting with 20 games remaining.

“I feel like I’m a Mets player,:” Lindor said. “I’ve been feeling like that for a while. Wow what an amazing weekend. It felt like playoffs, but hot.”

And If Francisco Lindor can stay hot after this Sunday night coronation, the Mets can continue to have some hopes of playing baseball in October as the Yankees try to find ways to get there.

Rich Mancuso: Twitter@Ring786 Fcebook.com/Rich Mancuso