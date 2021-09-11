Denver Broncos vs New York Giants Odds & Game Preview

Denver Broncos vs New York Giants Odds at FanDuel:

Spread: Broncos -3 / Giants +3

Moneyline: Broncos -159 / Giants +134

O/U: 41.5

Giants vs Denver Broncos presents an interesting Opening game matchup for both teams in week 1. There are questions with the Giants offense and who will get the opportunity as targets for quarterback Daniel Jones.

The Broncos’ defense has been a success since their last playoff run in 2015 and Super Bowl 50 win. The offense since then has struggled with 22 points per game but that could change with the addition of quarterback Terry Bridgewater.

Keep in mind the interest and the anticipated return of the Giants’ running back Saquon Barkley. Will he be on the field and be that impact player for the Giants offense. A healthy and ready Barkey could make a difference for Daniel Jones.

“Yeah, he’s obviously eligible to play,” Denver head coach Vic Fangio said. “He’s on the roster. We’re under the assumption that he will play and until we know otherwise, that’s the assumption we’ll take. He’s a hell of a player obviously and I’m sure they’ll play him if he’s ready to go.”

So the Broncos are expecting Barkley on the field, though that could be a game time decision.

Jones is looking to propel the Giants to a better 1-7 start of last year. The Giants almost sneaked their way to a NFC East division title with all their questions and injuries in a division that could once

again be wide open with the Cowboys, Eagles, and Washington.

Look at the Giants defense as their strong point and improvement in their first year under the guidance of head coach Joe Judge, 30th in points allowed to ninth. Defense and a good quarterback will get you to the top in the NFL and the Giants, especially if healthy in Week 1 vs. the Broncos could present a preview of what is to come.

Again, look at Jones and his opportunity for targets and ability to hand off the ball and get in the red zone.

Judge and the Giants need to find a way to avoid Broncos’ outside linebacker Von Miller, his return is a viable threat to stop the Giants from getting in scoring territory. This will be a definite challenge for the Giants offense.

“You know the fortunate thing about his unfortunate injury is that once it healed, there’d be no ill effects or some repercussions moving forward,” said Fangio about Miller. “ It was one of those types of injuries that once it healed, it’s as good as new. He’s looked fine. He’s looked normal to me.”

And Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb with an ankle issue is a question and could be a game time decision.

The Giants hit the under 13 times last season but the improvements on offense this offseason could quickly change that could become a viable threat and be a point of interest against the Broncos.

Sports Betting Pick: Denver 23- Giants 17. DraftKings has Denver favored by 3. The over-under is 42. Take the under 42 as Broncos favored to cover the spread.