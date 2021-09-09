The Story Behind The Original Islanders Logo

As the Islanders approach their 50th anniversary, there are countless memories from the team’s history from their inaugural season of 1972-73 to the rise of the Stanley Cup dynasty from 1980 to 1983 to so many ups and downs and to where the franchise is now as a championship contender and heading into their new home UBS Arena. Through the years, aside from the brief switch to the fisherman jerseys, the one constant for the franchise has been the team’s iconic logo that has been beloved by generations of Islanders fans.

Over the years, there have been two different versions of just how the Islanders logo was created and there have been questions as to who designed the logo and how long it took to create the logo from start to finish.

(1972-73 Craig Cameron jersey. Photo courtesy of Barry Rosen)

According to one version, advertising executive John Alogna, who passed away in 2017 at the age of 93, designed the logo after he was told by Islanders owner Roy Boe that he only had a few days to get it done in time for a press conference. Another story suggests that Jacob Morris Strongin, who passed away as a result of bone cancer at the age of 63 in 1981, designed the logo in an art studio located in the basement of his family’s Syosset home.

After phone conversations with Alogna’s son John Jr. and Strongin’s son Barry, it’s clear that the process was a collaborative effort.

When the National Hockey League awarded an expansion team to Long Island that would begin play in the 1972-73 season, Boe turned to John Alogna, an East Meadow resident who was an executive with the Phillips Alogna Associates advertising agency in Garden City, to come up with a logo for the new hockey team. The logo needed to tie together that while the team’s name would be the “New York Islanders” it also had to show that it was Long Island’s team and not a New York city team.

(John Alogna Jr. on the left and John Alogna Sr. on the right. Photo courtesy of John Alogna Jr.)

One detail that needed to be figured out would be the colors. Alogna was a big fan of maroon and gold, but his son had something else in mind.

“I actually suggested the colors,” said Alogna. “(My father) was always a big maroon guy. He loved maroon. I said why don’t we do it with the colors of Nassau County orange and blue?”

Alogna then turned to Strongin, a graphic artist that he had hired for some other projects, to pull all of the requirements together and come up with a logo for the New York Islanders. While some stories have suggested that the logo was created in a matter of days, maybe even less than three, Strongin’s son Barry recalls the process taking a bit longer.

(Photo of Jacob Morris Strongin courtesy of Barry Strongin)

“It seemed like it was over the course of a week,” said Strongin’s son Barry. “(My father) worked diligently on it. It felt like it was a week because he had at least one or two versions of it that he was presenting for their approval. He created something…he took it to them to look at…maybe they made some suggestions…he went back…revised it.”

Strongin came up with an initial draft of the logo with magic markers, referred to as a “rough”. Once the design was approved by Alogna and the agency, Strongin came up with a final version or what is refereed to as a “mechanical”.

(Invoice for design of original Islanders logo. Photo courtesy of Barry Strongin)

While it’s not known how much Roy Boe paid Phillips Alogna Associates for the project, Strongin received a total of $165 for his work in creating the Islanders logo.

In terms of the process, a lot of work went into creating the logo and the work was done by hand.

“My father worked up the rough for it and then completed the final version of the logo,” said Strongin. “I remember he had at least one rough that he did which looked a lot like the finished logo but it was a rendering so it was done in magic marker on what is called vellum which is a heavy tracing paper.”

The “NY” in the logo was done in a typeface or “font” selected by Strongin that was very popular in the early 1970’s and he also made the “Y” look like a hockey stick.

Also, take a good look at an image of the Islanders logo and you will see evidence of the work that went into it. Strongin painted the letters that make up “ISLANDERS” and also painted the map of Long Island in orange as well as the blue portion of the logo by hand.

“Along the edges of the letters, you can see where the paint is sort of bleeding a little tiny bit,” said Strongin.

“When you look at the logo, it wasn’t something that was thrown together. A fair amount of thought and design ability went into creating it choosing how to design the “Islanders” word, the hockey stick and how to configure it so it all worked together. It wasn’t something that was haphazardly thrown together over the course of a weekend. It was done with great care and patience.”

The logo was introduced at a press conference and it has been nothing short of a religious symbol for Islanders Country since the inception of the franchise. The original, traditional and current Islanders logo is iconic because it tells the whole sports world and the hockey world just where the New York Islanders are from.

“It showcased Long Island and the pride of Long Island,” said Alogna. “Not only the Islanders but the pride of the Island. The people who live there are really proud of that. I think the Island really makes it that much more powerful and meaningful.”

There was a genuine anger and disappointment in 1995 when the “Gang of Four” management group decided to dump the original logo in favor of the fisherman logo because it made the franchise a laughing stock due to the resemblance to the “Gorton’s Fisherman”. It just wasn’t the Islanders logo and it was completely unnecessary. There really wasn’t a reason to change it other than to distract everyone from the reality that the team was awful.

Immediately, there were cries to back to the original logo that Strongin designed for Alogna to present to the Islanders.

“It kind of took him by surprise,” said Alogna when recalling his father’s reaction to the news. “When they changed the logo to the fisherman, he was crushed to say the least.”

During the second season of the fisherman jersey era in 1996-97, the original logo was brought back as a third jersey with the fisherman jersey colors. The fisherman jersey with the original logo became the primary jersey in 1997-98 and then new ownership brought back jerseys that resembled the original Islanders jerseys. The biggest differences in the new jerseys from the original jerseys was that there was a darker shade of blue and a patch on the sleeve with four stripes to commemorate the Islanders’ four Stanley Cup titles.

At that time, Alogna’s father was thrilled that the original logo was back.

“He was even more enthralled again when they went back to the logo to show just the total enthusiasm and pride that the original logo kept through all those years,” said Alogna. “They invited him to the press conference when they changed it back.”

As the Islanders begin a new era in franchise history with their move to UBS Arena, the logo today is just about what it looked like when it was unveiled in 1972. The only difference today is that there are four stripes instead of three on the hockey stick to honor the four Stanley Cup titles. The most important thing is tradition and aside from the brief fisherman era (or error), the logo has been something that Islanders fans have been proud of for almost 50 years.

“The logo is really wonderful to look at,” said Strongin. “People love it and that’s the best part. People really love the logo. (My father) was very proud that his logo was on the ice.

Alogna also has to be looking down and smiling as the logo his agency was hired by the Islanders to create is still going strong and will be a big part of the team’s present and future

“(My father) took quiet pride in (the logo),” said Alogna Jr. “It’s just been a tremendous ride as far as to see not only the origin of the logo but just the progression of time and how it’s stood the test of time and now entering this new era. Me and my kids are going to be at the first game (at UBS Arena on November 20th) so we’re very excited about it.”

The Islanders logo is a tribute to two men who have both been credited with its creation and there have been stories written and said that give one more credit than the other.

But, it sure sounds like there’s a lot of credit to go around to both families.

“When you work for an advertising agency and you’re a designer, there is some collaborative effort,” said Strongin.

Here’s one thing that everyone in Islanders Country can agree on when it comes to the franchise’s iconic traditional logo…

Whether it was done in three days or a week or whether one man gets more credit for it than the other, the bottom line is very simple…

The Islanders original was and still is a masterpiece.