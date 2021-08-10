On Monday, August 9, 2021, the New York State Gaming Commission disclosed the applicants for NY mobile sports betting providers. The state will license two platforms, each of which can launch four sportsbooks, known as “skins.” The state will share about half of all sports betting revenue with the licensed providers.

Presented in alphabetical order, the applicants for sports betting providers for the State of New York include:

bet365

Kambi Group – to launch Barstool Sportsbook and Fanatics Sportsbook

Kambi Group – to launch Caesars Sportsbook, Resorts World, PointsBet, Rush Street (BetRivers), and WynnBET

FanDuel Sportsbook – to launch FanDuel , DraftKings, BetMGM, and Bally’s

FOX Bet

theScore Bet

Most Likely Online Sportsbooks Coming To New York

Betfair Interactive US LLC, doing business as FanDuel Sportsbook, bid for launch with the three biggest domestic sports betting brands: FanDuel, DraftKings, and BetMGM. Combined, they make up the majority of the US sports betting market, and Bally’s became an official sports betting partner of the NBA and the MLB in March of this year.

However, Kambi Group filed two separate bids, one for Barstool Sportsbook and Fanatics Sportsbook and the other for Caesars, Resorts World, PointsBet, BetRivers, and WynnBET. The latter seems the more likely recipient of a New York sports betting license because the state is prioritizing tribal partnerships. Caesars Sportsbook is currently operating at three Oneida Indian Nation casinos in the CNY area: Turning Stone, Point Place, and Yellow Brick Road.

It is possible that bet365, FOX Bet, or theScore Bet receives approval. However, Penn National, which owns Barstool Sportsbook, recently acquired theScore in a $2 billion deal. If Kambi Group were to secure both New York sports betting licenses with its seven skins mentioned in its bid, theScore would be a natural eighth addition.

In summary, this is the online sports betting landscape if Kambi Group were to receive both licenses:

Barstool Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook

Resorts World Online

PointsBet

BetRivers

WynnBET

theScore Bet (most likely)

If FanDuel Sportsbook receives the license, the sports betting options (among others) would include:

BetMGM

DraftKings Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook

Bally’s

When Will Online Sports Betting Launch In New York?

The next step for online sports betting in New York is oral presentations from the applicants, which can commence on September 1, 2021. The NYS Gaming Commission is expected to select two providers by December 6, 2021. That should give the platforms and their skins enough time to launch mobile sports betting in time for the 2022 Super Bowl LVI, which is scheduled for February 13.