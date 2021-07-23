Barclay Goodrow Comes to New York

The Rangers new $21.85 million dollar man, Barclay Goodrow, previously had connections to the Rangers, which he revealed this morning. Goodrow said that, after he went undrafted, during the summer of 2012, he got invited by the Rangers to play with New York’s prospects in Traverse City, only to see the tournament cancelled. He then signed an ATO with the Connecticut Whale, but never played for the team. At the time, he was playing junior hockey in the OHL, in Brampton. Then, in March 2014, he was signed by San Jose and continued to play in their system until just before the pandemic, when he was traded to Tampa Bay.

Two Stanley Cups and only a little more than a year later, Goodrow’s rights were traded to New York earlier this month. According to Goodrow, he was aware that there was a good chance that he would not be returning to the Lightning (for Caps reasons). Once his rights were traded, “coming to New York was an easy decision–the history here, the City. As soon as they showed a little bit of interest, . . . that’s all I needed.” Goodrow said that, he “was very excited at the possibility of joining this team right from the beginning.” He wanted to “get the deal done as quick as possible,” and he was glad to get it done before free agency opened.

As for what he will bring to the Rangers, Goodrow answered “looking at the roster, its very skilled, deep, and lots of talent. I think that I can add, I think that there is a lot of versatility to my game, a more of in your face, hard to play against guy, who can kill penalties, play physical, stick up for my teammates whenever need be–wherever Gerard wants to use me. . . . I can play up and down the lineup wherever need be.” He also called himself a guy who is going to create energy for his team, and someone who has learned what it takes to win at this level. He wants to share that as much as he can–provide leadership. He explained his style as not being “the most vocal, but [more] follow my actions . . . kind of lead by example.”

A natural center, Goodrow also spoke about being comfortable playing center or on the wing. “I can take face offs . . . I’ve played multiple positions and am comfortable wherever the team needs me.” He expressed no preference for wing or center, saying that he has “played more wing over the last couple of years, but before that more center.”

As for his previous knowledge of the team, Goodrow says that the Rangers have always been exciting to watch, that he knows the team very well. He also knows what went on with the Caps last season. The first game of the 2021-22 regular season will be against Washington in DC, about which Goodrow said “opening night should be interesting, based on the storyline [that occurred at the end of last season]. I am not going to sit here and say that opening night is going to carry over from last year or something is going to happen, but we let the games dictate their own storyline, and I am excited to jump into a rivalry and get right in the heat of things.”

As far as knowing his new teammates go, “I’ve played against Stromer probably since I was 7 years old, we haven’t played on the same team very often. He was one of the first texts I got.” He also had Trouba showing him around all day yesterday.

Goodrow said that, he “had a lot of questions and alot of them have been answered.” The fans have a lot of questions too, which will be answered soon enough. The regular season opener is Wednesday, October 13th.