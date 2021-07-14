Buffalo Bills Odds & Expert Betting Preview for the 2021 Season

As you know, “nobody circles the wagon like the Buffalo Bills.” For a team and city used to painful losses, the Buffalo Bills enter the season with high expectations and even higher hopes. After a couple years of hand wringing over Josh Allen’s accuracy, the strapping young quarterback put it all together in the 2020 season, becoming one of the league’s premier young signal callers. Thanks to Allen’s meteoric rise, the Bills went 13-3, easily taking the AFC East and unseating the New England Patriots for the first time in decades. Here’s what to look for in the upcoming campaign.

Josh Allen Props

As with every team in the NFL, the Bills will go as far as their quarterback will carry them. Thankfully, for the Bills, Josh Allen put up nearly 4,544 yards last season along with 45 touchdowns to only 10 interceptions. If he’s able to repeat those numbers against a more difficult schedule, he’ll be in the running for MVP and the Bills will be gearing up for another run at the Super Bowl.

Awards

BetRivers put Allen’s MVP odds at +1000 and his Offensive Player of the Year chances at +1600. If you’re feeling some Allen action, we recommend placing your bets on offensive player of the year as you get better odds and it’s an easier award to win than MVP.

Over/Unders

They also set his rushing yards O/U at 475.5 (-112). In 2020, he scampered for 421 yards on 102 attempts, seven fewer scrambles than the year before. As his understanding of NFL defenses deepens, look for Allen to continue to rely on his cannon for an arm and only running when the opportunities present themselves.

As for passing, BetRivers expects Allen to throw for slightly fewer yards than last season. The O/U for yards: 4500.5 Over -108 Under -134. Taking into account the 17 game season for next year, Allen’s over looks like a smart bet. Apparently, oddsmakers predict tougher opponents to slow Allen’s explosive arm. Parlaying the under on rushing yards and over for passing nets you better than 2.5 to one!

Buffalo Bills Outlook

As the pundit picks start rolling in, the Buffalo Bills sit atop the AFC for many of the “experts.” Combining a star on the rise QB with a fleet of capable receivers and an intriguing running game has made the Bills a trendy pick. BetMGM set their O/U for wins at 11 (-110) and the squad’s chances to make the playoffs at -400 for Yes and +310 for No. Making the playoffs seems like a lock unless unfortunate injuries intervene.

BetRivers, on the other hand, sees their odds to win the Super Bowl at +1200, the AFC at +600, and the division at -150. If you’re really feeling the circling wagons, parlaying their division odds with the conference or Super Bowl adds some easy value. Despite their first-place schedule, the Bills face the 10th easiest schedule in the league, based on their opponents’ winning percentage last season.

Thanks to a myriad of factors like injuries and coaching changes, the strength of schedule rankings often fail to accurately gauge the future. Nevertheless, if you’re a Bills fan, you can’t wait for September.