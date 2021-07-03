Does Morgan Moses Addition Solidify the Jets’ Offensive Line?

The Jets’ recent signing of former Redskins tackle Morgan Moses resolved any questions about their

offensive line for this upcoming season.

Or did it?

The development and cohesion of this season’s unit must be a certain especially with rookie Zach Wilson behind them. Wilson will endure his share of personal issues, and he will need steady protection in front of him.

Moses certainly will be an upgrade over longtime backup George Fant, who did an admirable job in a

starting role last season. The 30-year-old Moses was a six-year starter before Washington released him in the spring.

He completed the line with second-year left Mekhi Becton, left guard and first-round pick Alijah Vera-Tucker, center Connor McGovern, right guard Greg Van Roten and Fant. Becton eventually lived up to his billing as the team’s top pick, and could gain All-Pro honors this season.

Gm Joe Douglas surprised most when he drafted Vera-Tucker with his second first-rounder, even though the USC product was considered the top guard prospect and among the top overall lineman in the draft.

McGovern was the team’s most consistent lineman last season and began to take more of an authoritative role on the team last year, and Van Roten also played with more consistency.

With two new faces among the line, it will depend how they jell together during training camp.

Moses had been on the Jets’ radar since his release, and they inked him to a one-year deal. He is a grizzled veteran and should be able to make the adjustment.

Vera-Tucker’s development will be interesting to watch. Many believe the Jets got a steal, but he is likely to endure some growing pains.

The signing of ex-Charger Dan Feeney could prove to be invaluable to Vera-Tucker’s growth, and fellow vet Alex Lewis also could be a key if he can regain his form.

Behind Becton and Moses, Fant, Chuma Edoga, and Cameron Clark provide depth if one isn’t a camp cut.

The key will be chemistry and depth, and their training camp together will be a must watch.

Pro Football Focus ranked the unit 29th last season, and they allowed 43 sacks.

Can they improve this season? Training camp will tell, but improvement will be necessary to help their projected next franchise quarterback.

Comments? Email phillyjets.jm@gmail.com.