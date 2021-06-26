Is the Yankees’ Clint Frazier Experiment Finally Over?

A year ago, the Yankees were hesitant to trade Clint Frazier.

There still was a sense of untapped potential as well as the mindset that the 26-year-old Frazier would emerge as the team’s next superstar. Rumors were rampant, but the Yanks didn’t budge.

They handed him the starting left fielder job, and the questions and doubts surrounding him over the previous four seasons would be gone.

A year later with the trading deadline with grasp, the Yankees likely wouldn’t find a trading partner.

Frazier began Saturday play with a .184 average, five homers, 15 RBIs, and 63 strikeouts in 179 at- bats. That was far from expected.

He eventually entered into a platoon situation with Miguel Andujar, who has endured his share of struggles and has emerged as the more dominant starter there. Yet, Andujar still isn’t regarded as the solution.

With Aaron Hicks lost for the season earlier, Frazier has the chance to take the spotlight.

He hasn’t. Is another trip to Scranton in the offing?

This Thursday is the major league trading deadline, and Yanks GM Brian Cashman may be forced to pull the trigger.

The Yanks still believe the 26-year-old Andjuar could be the solution after his 2018 breakout campaign. Since then, injuries have slowed him.

The Yankees would appear to have an ideal situation with a pair of 26-year-olds who either or both could be a dominant force in the lineup.

Even though he may have to deal for pitching, Cashman apparently want to keep most of his lineup intact.

At Scranton, Trey Amburgey has been tearing it up, but management reportedly isn’t overly enthused. Top prospect Estevan Florial had a one-day stint with the Yanks in late May, but he doesn’t appear tp be ready.

Miami’s Sterling Marte, who has been on the Yankees’ radar the past few years, could be pried loose from Miami, as the Marlins aren’t ready to give him a long-term deal. He would be an immediate solution to their center field issue.

Arizona’s Ketel Marte and Baltimore’s Cedric Mullins also may be on the Yanks’ list Thursday as center field options.

As for Frazier, the trade deadline may decide his fate.

The Yankees and a good majority of teams apparently still believe and see something in him.

This time around, though, the clock truly is ticking.

Frazier’s fate is in the balance.