General Admission Season Tickets For Islanders First Season at UBS Arena Are Sold Out

New York Islanders/UBS Arena

As the Islanders hope to reach the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1983-84, the anticipation continues to build towards next season and a new era in Islanders history with the move to UBS Arena at Belmont Park. Between the success that the team has had on the ice over the last few seasons as well as to the franchise finally putting an end to all of the arena saga that has gone on for years and years, the demand for tickets to the first season at the Islanders’ new home has been extraordinary.

So much so, that the Islanders announced on Monday that all general admission season tickets for the inaugural season at UBS Arena are now sold out.

“We are so proud to have the support of these Islanders fans. They’ve responded in such overwhelming fashion,” said Mike Cosentino, New York Islanders Senior Vice President Sales, Service and Business Intelligence. “This milestone marks exponential growth in our season ticket base over the last number of years. We’re looking forward to welcoming the Islanders faithful to their new home at UBS Arena in the fall.”

While general admission tickets are sold out, there are still some premium tickets still available including six of the arena’s 56 suites and less than 250 seats in the Dime Club. The Islanders also announced that, in the coming weeks, they will reveal information about the team’s season ticket waiting list and individual tickets for the 2021-22 season.

There’s no question that Islanders Country is excited about the present and the future.

“Selling out season tickets is a true testament to this loyal fanbase,” said Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oak View Group. “This arena will bring the very best in both hockey and entertainment to fans across the region and we’re excited to open up the doors to the public this fall.”

“The unbelievable demand for premium seating shows that tri-state arena businesses, their executives, clients and fans can’t wait to return to live events ,” said Adam Campbell, UBS Arena’s Senior Vice-President for Premium Sales.

Given the high demand for tickets, it’s safe to assume that the Islanders’ first season at UBS Arena is going to be a smashing success. With general season tickets sold out and not many premium seats left, there’s a lot of excitement about the team’s state-of-the-art new home and it’s finally a chance to put the long road of arena issues behind them.

Every step of the way has been it’s own story.

“The Lighthouse”

“The Referendum”

“The Move To Brooklyn”

“Back To The Barn”

It’s been a long and winding road, but the Islanders are finally at the end of that road with the opening of UBS Arena this fall.

How about this for a story title?

“Home Sweet Home”