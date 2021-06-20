Islanders To Host Game Five Viewing Party At Nassau Coliseum With Proceeds Going To Charity

The Nassau Coliseum was rocking with capacity crowds of 12,978 on hand to see the Islanders battle the Lightning in games three and four of the Stanley Cup Semifinals. The series is now tied at two games apiece heading into game five on Monday night in Tampa (8pm NBCSN) and the Islanders announced on Sunday that they will host a viewing party for the pivotal contest at “The Barn”.

“Yes! Yes! Yes! We did it!”, tweeted Nassau County Executive Laura Curran who was pushing hard for the viewing party. “Big shout out to Jon Ledecky-the best owner in hockey-and @NHL for letting Isles Nation have this watch party tomorrow. See you there!”

Reserved seats for the viewing party are $10 each and proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit the Islander’s Children’s Foundation. You can purchase up to four tickets by clicking here…

Islanders vs Lightning (Series tied 2-2)

Game 1…Sunday June 13th…Islanders 2 Lightning 1…

Game 2…Tuesday June 15th…Lightning 4 Islanders 2…

Game 3…Thursday June 17th…Lightning 2 Islanders 1…

Game 4…Saturday June 19th…Islanders 3 Lightning 2…

Game 5…Monday June 21st…Islanders at Lightning…8pm NBCSN

Game 6…Wednesday June 23rd…Lightning at Islanders…8pm NBCSN

*Game 7…Friday June 25th…Islanders at Lightning…8pm NBCSN

*If necessary

Parking for the viewing party will be $5.

In the past, the Islanders have held NHL Draft parties at the Nassau Coliseum, but the atmosphere at “The Barn” for this game five viewing party should be phenomenal. It’s a great opportunity for fans who were not able to get tickets for the home games, in this round or in the first two rounds, to experience a playoff-type atmosphere at the Coliseum during the Islanders’ final post-season run at their long-time storied home before moving to UBS Arena at Belmont Park this fall.

There won’t be any action on the ice at Nassau Coliseum on Monday night, but “The Barn” in Uniondale will be rocking again on Monday night even with the Islanders and Lightning squaring off 1,148 miles away in Tampa, Florida.

The Islanders and their fans are hoping that this party is just the appetizer for what could lie ahead for game six on Wednesday night at Nassau Coliseum.