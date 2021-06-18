NY Baseball & Football

NY Hockey & Basketball

Other

Contact

nysportsday.com
New York Islanders

Down 2-1, The Islanders Ponder Lineup Changes For Game Four

Written By: Peter Schwartz
Published: Jun 18, 2021
Updated: Jun 18, 2021
Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire

Since the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Islanders have gone with just two lineups.  The first one included Oliver Wahlstrom, but after the rookie forward suffered an injury in game five of the opening round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Travis Zajac was inserted into the lineup for game six and the lineup hasn’t changed since then.

But, trailing the Tampa Bay Lightning two games to one in the Stanley Cup Semifinals, it is possible that the Islanders could make a change or two for game four on Saturday night at Nassau Coliseum (8pm USA Network).

“We’re looking into it,” said Islanders Head Coach Barry Trotz during a Friday morning Zoom meeting with reporters.  “I think we gotta get to the net a little bit better.  It’s a matter of inches.  It’s a matter of a play.”

Islanders vs Lightning (Tampa Bay leads 2-1)

Game 1…Sunday June 13th…Islanders 2 Lightning 1…

Game 2…Tuesday June 15th…Lightning 4 Islanders 2…

Game 3…Thursday June 17th…Lightning 2 Islanders 1…

Game 4…Saturday June 19th…Lightning at Islanders…8pm USA Network

Game 5…Monday June 21st…Islanders at Lightning…8pm NBCSN

*Game 6…Wednesday June 23rd…Lightning at Islanders…8pm NBCSN

*Game 7…Friday June 25th…Islanders at Lightning…8pm NBCSN

*If necessary

The Islanders could sure use a little offensive boost to their game after they scored just five goals in the first three games against Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.  They fired 28 shots on goal in Thursday’s 2-1 loss in game three, but they also had 21 shots blocked.  Somehow, the Islanders have to try and get more pucks to the net and they also have to try and create a little havoc in front of Vasilevskiy.  Also, the Islanders’ power play is just two for seven in the series so perhaps that could lead to Wahlstrom getting back into the lineup.

“Some guys get small in the moment especially in the playoffs but I didn’t think Wally did,” said Trotz in an assessment of Wahlstrom before he suffered the injury.  “I thought he had a really good start in the playoffs, then he faded a little bit and then he obviously got hurt.  I have a lot of faith in what Wally can do if we put him in and he is an option for us going forward here.”

Wahlstrom had a goal and two assists over the first five games of the Penguins series and he could turn out to be a valuable piece of the puzzle if he is in the lineup.  Wahlstrom’s big shot and the physical aspect of his game could be exactly what the Islanders need to jumpstart the offense and create some more dangerous scoring opportunities.

UNIONDALE, NY – MAY 20: New York Islanders Right Wing Oliver Wahlstrom (26) skates with the puck during the second period of the National Hockey League Stanley Cup Playoff First Round game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Islanders on May 20, 2021, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire)

“We had a big discussion if he comes in the lineup or not in the lineup,” said Trotz.  “We haven’t made any decisions so I can’t tell you if he’ll be in or not.   We’re looking at what we have available which I think we’ll have a full lineup and we’ll just make that decision.  It will just be a coach’s decision.”

While the objective is for Wahlstrom, if he does play, to provide a change for the better heading into game four, the key word for the Islanders heading into Saturday night is similarity.

The Islanders are in the exact same spot they were in against the Lightning in last season’s Eastern Conference Final as they trail two games to one.  The big difference is that last season, the series was played in the Edmonton bubble while this season, things are back to normal with games at home arenas with sellout crowds.

The other similarity is that for the third straight series in this post-season, the Islanders are down two games to one.  In the first two rounds against the Penguins and Boston Bruins, the Islanders won the final three games to win each series.

Can it happen again?

“We can look back at those previous experiences and we’ve had good success so there’s no reason for us to have any doubt that this can’t happen again,” said Trotz.  “But it’s on us to do it…not hope or anything like that.”

While the onus is on the Islanders to execute on the ice, the reality is that all of Islanders Country is hoping that history can repeat itself…not last season’s series against Tampa Bay but what happened this post-season in the first two rounds.

About the Author

Peter Schwartz

Peter covers the Islanders for New York Sports Day while also writing about general sports in the New York/New Jersey area. In addition to his column, Peter also hosts his “Schwartz On Sports” podcast as he interviews players, coaches, and other sports personalities. He is also currently a sports anchor for WFAN Radio, CBS Sports Radio, and WCBS 880 radio while also serving as the public address announcer for the New York Cosmos soccer club. Peter spent 8 years as the radio play by play voice for the New York Dragons of the Arena Football League. He was also the radio play by play announcer for the XFL’s NY/NJ Hitmen in 2001 and the radio play by play announcer for the New York Saints of the Major Indoor Lacrosse League from 1993 to 1996. You can follow Peter on Twitter at @SchwartzSports

Get connected with us on Social Media

Copyright © 2021 NYSportsDay - All rights reserved. About | Contact | Privacy Policy | Responsible Gaming