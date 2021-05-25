Yankees cards on the auction block

Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire

Collecting baseball cards has been part of the very fabric of the U.S.A. for more than a century. Kids and adults alike have treasured these keepsakes of their favorite heroes of America’s pastime, storing them in boxes, holding them dear to their hearts. And for some, it’s been more than just the sentimental value of the cards, but collecting for the possibility of their value increasing as time passed.

A myriad of baseball trading cards, including such revered New York Yankees as Derek Jeter, Thurman Munson, Ron Guidry, Whitey Ford, A-Rod, Lou Piniella, and Darryl Strawberry are on CollectibleXchange.com auction block in Spring Auction 2021 in progress and continuing through Sunday, June 6. These “Bronx Bomber” cards are part of sports memorabilia giant Brandon Steiner’s extensive personal collection which is up for grabs, and also includes: Henry Aaron, Ken Griffey, Jr., Barry Bonds, Duke Snider, David Ortiz and Ozzie Smith trading cards.

Graded LeBron James and Tom Brady rookie cards are also among the headliners.

