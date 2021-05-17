Islanders and UBS Arena Reach Sponsorship Deal With Dime Community Bank

New York Islanders/UBS Arena

With UBS Arena at Belmont Park set to open this fall, the Islanders and their arena project partners continue to take care of business in terms of sponsorships and partnerships for their new home. On Monday, the Islanders and Dime Community Bank announced an agreement that makes Dime the official retail and commercial bank of the Islanders and UBS Arena. Following a merger with BNB Bank, Dime is now one of Greater Long Island’s largest community banks with $13 billion in assets and more than 60 branches from Montauk to Manhattan.

As part of the partnership, Dime was also named a founding partner of UBS Arena and will have its name on the largest private club in the Islanders’ new home. The Dime Club, which accommodate 1,300 lower bowl ticket holders during Islanders games, concerts and other events, will resemble the great Soho Lofts and will feature thirty-foot ceilings and large-scale photography.

“This is an unrivaled moment for the history of our bank,” said Kevin O’Connor, CEO of Dime Community Bank. “A high-profile partnership like this with the premier event facility across our expanding footprint will mean more benefits for our customers and more opportunity for our employees. As we continue to grow, we will use these collaborations to project the community focus and customer service that set our bank apart.”

The partnership between Dime and the Islanders/UBS Arena will allow some unique access opportunities for Dime customers including being able to enter through a co-branded VIP entrance, discounts at select food and merchandise locations, access to onsite experience including behind the scenes tours, mascot and alumni meet and greets, and on-ice post-game autographs. Dime employees will be able to attend select arena games and concerts and will have the opportunity to service events with Islanders’ talent.

“Dime Community Bank is a notable addition to our list of Founding Partners and we could not be more excited for our guests to experience the Dime Club at UBS Arena,” said Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oak View Group. “Their unwavering commitment to helping neighborhoods flourish and supporting communities in and around the arena aligns with our mission. We look forward to collaborating in these areas as we move forward.”

While the Islanders are hoping to extend their final season at Nassau Coliseum all of the way through to the Stanley Cup Final, the excitement continues to build towards opening UBS Arena this fall and the partnership with Dime Community Bank is another example of the incredible support that the arena project has been receiving from fans, businesses and the community.