Jets and Giants Will Be Taking Different Paths in This Year’s Draft

The Jets and the Giants will be drafting Thursday evening with bigger pictures in mind.

They are headed in different directions.

The Jets are officially rebuilding their team with the trade of quarterback Sam Darnold,a stockpile of draft picks, and the presumed choice of BYU quarterback Zack Wilson. Darnold’s trade was the cue that a new foundation is being poured beginning Thursday.

The Giants are leaning toward choosing a wide receiver, offensive lineman, or edge rusher with the 11th choice overall. They will add a pick that will supplement a busy offseason, free-agent signing period that saw them fill some gaping holes and answer some open questions.

But the usual heightened, high-profile fanfare surrounding both teams isn’t as electric.

However, there is more than just bees buzzing around Florham Park with the Jets’ pick of Wilson.

Jets GM Joe Douglas has nine picks overall, a second first-rounder at the 23rd spot. He spent free agency filling some basic needs, but plans to further supplement via the draft.

This will be a crucial draft for the Jets, starting with getting the pick of Wilson correct.

If he turns out to be another Richard Todd, Ken O’Brien, Mark Sanchez, or Darnold — the four quarterbacks who were supposed to be the next franchise one to Joe Namath — the Jets could be set back for a while, especially if they give him a long leash.

Douglas apparently will take the chance. He will put his stamp on the team through the draft and build for the next few years.

A postseason appearance in the next three seasons truly would be a credit to Douglas.

On the other hand, Giants’ GM Dave Gettleman spent the offseason like a GM putting the finishing touches on a playoff-bound roster.

Last-season’s, late-season rise and a rising, young head coach who captivated the league has raised the bar a few notches.

He made the big splashes with Leonard Williams, Kenny Golloday, and Adoree Jackson, and he

has cemented the open holes on the roster.

The Giants don’t have any glaring weaknesses. Gettleman could add a playmaking wide receiver like Alabama Jaylen Waddle, but he should stay the course and find another young, stud offensive lineman.

It certainly will get interesting in both camps Thursday night.

One is planning its future, and the other will be exploring it soon.