Jets Need To Find Another Revis to Corner Their Problem

The first piece I wrote for this publication was about Darrell Revis’ last game as a Jet in 2016.

Revis knew it would be his last Jets’ game, and it would lead to his eventual release in March 2017. He

was ready to hang up his cleats, but he did have a last fling with the Chiefs for two seasons.

He was the Jets’ all-time consummate cornerback, and one of the league’s all-time greatest at the

position.

It’s hard to argue that the Jets had anyone better at the position. He and Antonio Cromartie formed

arguably one of the league’s best tandems for a few seasons.

I had the opportunity to know the late Johnny Sample, who is considered to be among the top 10

corners of all time.

Fast forward to 2021, and the Jets’ cornerback situation.

There isn’t any Revis in sight. The Jets thought they solved their problem with a huge free-agent deal to

former Ram Trumaine Johnson, who was one of the biggest busts in team history.

Instead, the Jets currently have Bless Austin and Bryce Hall penciled in as their current starters. Austin

had an off-year, while Hall improved with the season.

They did add special teamer mercenary Justin Hardee from New Orleans and ex-Giant Corey Ballantine.

Lamar Jackson and Javelin Guidry were rookie who got their baptism under fire.

If you remember, Jackson was burned by then Oakland’s Henry Ruggs for a 46-yard winning touchdown

pass in the final seconds on former defensive coordinator Greg Williams’ ill-fated all-out blitz that cost

him his job.

You can also take a look at Kyron Brown, Bennett Jackson, and Zane Lewis, who all will be likely fighting

for jobs.

It was one area that Jets’ GM joe Douglas didn’t exactly secure in free agency.

Where can the Jets go?

THE DRAFT: It is a foregone conclusion the Jets will draft quarterbacks Zack Wilson or Justin Fields with

the No. 2 overall pick. Douglas either will go cornerback or offensive line with the 23rd overall pick,

being the recent consensus leaning toward a lineman.

If Douglas does draft a corner in the first round, Northwestern’s Greg Newsome or Virginia

Tech’s Caleb Farley should be there. Both are big, shutdown corners who could step into the

lineup. Others in the mix are Florida State’s Asante Samuel, South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn, Oregon’s

Jevon Holland, Georgia’s Tyson Campbell, and Central Florida’s Aaron Robinson and Taya Gowan.

Newsome and Farley can be instant starters, but the rest of the group is highly regarded.

FREE AGENCY: Douglas roughly has around $24 million left in cap space, but some will be used for draft picks.

Nickel back Brian Poole had injuries last season and is still on the market. Ex- 49ers Richard Sherman was

believed to follow new head coach Robert Saleh, and he still could. At 32, Sherman has slowed, but he

could be a good mentor.

Pittsburgh’s Steven Nelson, Tampa Bay’s Ross Cockrell, Philadelphia’s Nickell Robey-Coleman, Kansas

City’s Bashard Breeland, and Arizona’s Dre Kirkpatrick are some of the better options in the Jets’ fold on

the market.

The growing trend is that Thomas will draft a lineman with the other pick in the first round, draft a

corner in the second, and sign a veteran one.

The Jets will need to address and secure the position before the season. The rest of the defense appears

to be fairly stable.

There was only one Revis Island. And there doesn’t appear to be any other version in sight.

