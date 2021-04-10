Does Barkley Need to Endure A Heavy Workload in 2021?

aquon Barkley enjoyed his time this past week in Arizona with some new teammates and some old ones.

Quarterback Daniel Jones took the initiative to get his offense together, working out with running backs, wide receivers, and linemen.

It’s important for the Giants to further solidify their team chemistry, as the Giants appear to be headed down the postseason road this coming season.

It is also important for Barkley to have a supporting case. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay and tight end Kyle Rudolph will be effective additions to their core.

Barkley appears to be fully recovered from his ACL tore he suffered in Game Two of last season. He has shown durability, flexibility, and agility.

His workouts videos are reflective his breakout 2,000-yard from scrimmage season as well as his subsequent campaign that was cut short to just over 1,000 yards due to a high ankle sprain.

He proved to be as effective a weapon out of the backfield with his 91 receptions for 721 yards, offset by his 1,307 rushing yards.

The real question now for Barkley is his durability.

Can he endure the rigors of heavy workload of full season? At 6-0, 232-pounds, Barkley is more solid than the average tailback.

Yet, he had two stifling injuries in as many years.

Barkley cut the league off guard in his rookie season, but no offensive weapon escapes the league for a long period.

It became obvious in his second year that teams designed their defenses to stop him. Barkley also was affected by his team’s ineffective line that was exposed.

He managed to cross the 100-yard barrier in game four times in his 13-game sophomore season. In three of those games, he had 30 yards or less, highlighted by a 13-carry, 1-yard outing against the Jets. His receptions dropped to 52 for 438 yards. He had three games with five or more receptions in 2019 as opposed to eight in 2018.

The league’s newest secret weapon wasn’t that secret anymore.

In his 2020 opener, Barkley was completely stuffed by Pittsburgh, as they held him to six yards on 15 carries.

The following week, he had 28 yards on his first four carries before he tore his ACL against Chicago.

Being fully healthy, many believe Barkley can lead the league in rushing this fall. He shouldn’t have to.

Golladay gives the Giants their first legitimate threat who can stretch the field since Odell Beckham Jr.

Jones displayed the confidence and maturity on the field last season the Giants were believed he had when they drafted him two years ago.

Evan Engram appeared to finally shake the misfortunes – mainly dropped passes – that plagued him, and Sterling Shepard once again proved his worth.

The offensive line jelled halfway through the season, and their overall youth should help them only to get better.

Barkley doesn’t need the 261-carry, 121-receiver target performance he had as a rookie. He needs to do enough to offset what could be a potent passing attack.

He needs to be there toward his team’s postseason run.