Injuries/Illnesses Around the NHL–April 7, 2021

The Vancouver Canucks have been hit hard with a variant of COVID-19. As of last night, 18 players and several coaches are in the league’s protocol. It is not clear when the team will start playing again or whether there will be time to play the 19 games the team has left in its regular season. Of course, the health of all the players and staff is everyone’s primary concern, but the league has yet to comment on the the Canucks current situation and how it will handle it going forward.

There are tight races for the last playoff spot in every division, so injuries and illnesses have become even more critical as the teams come down to the final 15 to 20 games. Here is the current list of who is out of each team’s lineup and the reason (if disclosed) as of early this morning. The time given until return is from today’s date.

Today’s List

The way this is set up is by team, with the player’s name; the nature of the injury; whether he is on the IR or LTIR or just “out”; the nature of the injury; and when he is expected to return.

Anaheim

Ryan Kesler–LTIR–hip injuries–unlikely return (one more year on contract); Carter Rowney–LTIR–knee injury–unknown; Hampus Lindholm–LTIR–broken wrist–6 weeks; Sonny Milano–IR–concussion–unknown; Rickard Rakell–IR–upper body injury–day-to-day; Ryan Getzlaf–out–upper body injury–unknown; Sam Steel–IR–lower body injury–-day-to-day

Arizona

Marian Hossa–LTIR–skin disorder–not returning; Darcy Kuemper-IR–lower body injury–week-to-week; Antti Raanta–IR–lower body injury–day-to-day; Niklas Hjalmarsson–IR–upper body injury–unknown; Tyler Pitlick–IR–lower body injury–day-to-day; Jordan Oesterle–out–undisclosed–day-to-day

Boston

Ondrej Kase–IR–upper body injury–day-to-day; John Moore–IR–hip surgery–through end of season; Jaroslav Halak–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Jarred Tinordi–out–upper body injury–day-to-day; Tuukka Rask–IR–upper body injury–day-to-day; Brandon Carlo--IR–upper body injury–week-to-week; Charlie McAvoy–out–upper body injury–day-to-day

Buffalo

Zemgus Girgensons–LTIR–hamstring surgery–out for the season; Jake McCabe–IR–knee injury–out for season; Will Borgen–IR–broken arm–2 to 4 weeks; Jack Eichel–IR–upper body injury–undetermined; Carter Hutton–out–undisclosed–week-to-week; Dylan Cozens–out–upper body injury–day-to-day; Curtis Lazar–IR–lower body injury–week-to-week

Calgary

None

Carolina

Brock McGinn–out–upper body injury–day-to-day; Jake Gardiner–out–back issues–day-to-day; Teuvo Teravainen–IR–concussion–day-to-day

Chicago

Jonathan Toews–LTIR–medical condition–unknown; Alex Nylander–LTIR–knee surgery–2 to 3 months; Zack Smith–LTIR–back injury–unknown; Brent Seabrook–LTIR–shoulder/hip/back issues–will not return; Andrew Shaw–LTIR–concussion protocol–day-to-day

Colorado

Pavel Francouz–LTIR–lower body injury–week-to-week; Erik Johnson–LTIR–upper body injury–week-to-week; Matt Calvert–out–undisclosed–week-to-week; Conor Timmins–out–upper body injury–day-to-day; Bowen Byram–out–concussion–day-to-day; Logan O’Connor–IR–lower body injury–week-to-week

Columbus

Brandon Dubinsky–LTIR–wrist–will not return; Gustav Nyquist–IR–shoulder surgery–1 to 2 months; Emil Bemstrom–IR–lower body injury–day-to-day; Riley Nash–IR–knee injury–4 to 6 weeks; Boone Jenner–out–wrist injury–unknown

Dallas

Tyler Seguin–out–hip surgery–week-to-week; Stephen Johns–LTIR–post-concussion issues–unknown; Ben Bishop–LTIR–knee surgery–week-to-week; Alexander Radulov–IR–lower body injury–day-to-day; Joel Kiviranta–IR–foot injury–unknown; Joel Hanley–out–lower body injury–day-to-day; Thomas Harley–out-lower body injury–day-to-day; Jason Dickinson–IR–lower body injury–unknown

Detroit

Jared McIsaac–IR–shoulder surgery–week-to-week; Tyler Bertuzzi–IR–back injury–week-to-week; Bobby Ryan–IR–upper body injury–day-to-day; Jonathan Bernier–IR–lower body injury–day-to-day; Sam Gagner–IR–undisclosed–day-to-day; Robby Fabbri–out–undisclosed–day-to-day

Edmonton

Oscar Klefbaum–LTIR–shoulder surgery–out for season; Slater Koekkoek–LTIR–broken collarbone–out for season

Florida

Aaron Ekblad–IR–leg injury–12 weeks; Anthony Duclair–IR–shoulder injury–day-to-day

Los Angeles

Olli Matta–IR–upper body injury–day-to-day; Martin Frk–out–lower body injury–week-to-week; Matt Roy–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day; Tobias Bjornfoot–out–upper body injury–unknown

Minnesota

Marcus Foligno–out–leg injury–week-to-week; Mats Zuccarello–out–lower body injury–day-to-day; Nick Bjugstad–out–upper body injury–unknown

Montreal

Ben Chiarot–IR–hand surgery–2 to 4 weeks; Brendan Gallagher–out–broken thumb–unknown; Joel Armia–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day; Carey Price–out–undisclosed–day-to-day

Nashville

Connor Ingram–out–player assistance program–unknown; Luca Sbisa–IR–lower body injury–week-to-week; Brad Richardson–IR–lower body injury–week-to-week; Matt Duchene–IR–lower body injury–week-to-week; Ryan Ellis–IR–upper body injury–week-to-week; Filip Forsberg–out–upper body injury–week-to-week; Mark Borowiecki–IR–upper body injury–week-to-week; Alexandre Carrier–out–lower body injury–3 to 5 weeks; Viktor Arvidsson–out–upper body injury–day-to-day

New Jersey

Nico Hischier–IR–facial surgery–day-to-day; Nathan Bastian–knee injury–week to week

NY Islanders

Johnny Boychuk–LTIR–eye injury–not expected to return; Anders Lee–LTIR–knee surgery–rest of the season; Michael Dal Colle–out–lower body injury–day-to-day; Ross Johnson–out–undisclosed–day-to-day

NY Rangers

Jack Johnson–IR–sports hernia–out for rest of season

Ottawa

Derek Stepan–IR–shoulder surgery–out for rest of season; Michael Haley–out–groin injury–out for rest of season; Joey Daccord--IR–high ankle sprain–month-to-month; Austin Watson--IR–hand injury–4 to 6 weeks; Jacob Bernard-Docker–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Shane Pinto–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Colin White–IR–upper body injury–day-to-day; Erik Gudbranson–out–personal leave–day-to-day

Philadelphia

Kirill Ustimenko–IR–hip surgery–2 to 3 months; Morgan Frost–IR–shoulder surgery–week-to-week; Robert Hagg–IR–shoulder injury–day-to-day

Pittsburgh

Mark Friedman–IR–upper body injury–day-to-day; Evgeny Malkin–LTIR–lower body injury–week-to-week; Teddy Blueger–IR–upper body injury–day-to-day; Kasperi Kapanen–IR–lower body injury–week-to-week; Brandon Tanev–IR–upper body injury–week-to-week

San Jose

Matt Nieto–out–lower body injury–week-to-week; Marc-Edouard Vlasic–out–upper body injury–day-to-day

St. Louis

Carl Gunnarsson–LTIR–knee injury–out for season; Alexander Steen–LTIR–back injury–will not return; Scott Perunovich–out–shoulder surgery—out for the season; Oskar Sundqvist–LTIR–ACL–out for season; MacKenzie MacEachern–IR–upper body injury–week-to-week

Tampa Bay

Nikita Kucherov–LTIR–hip surgery–out for regular season; Marian Gaborik–LTIR–back injury–will not return; Anders Nilsson–LTIR–post-concussion syndrome–indefinite; Erik Cernak–out–lower body injury–day-to-day; Jan Rutta–IR–lower body injury–day-to-day

Toronto

Frederik Andersen–out–lower body injury–day-to-day; Rasmus Sandin–out–foot injury–day-to-day

Vancouver

Michael Ferland–LTIR–concussion–indefinite; Elias Pettersson–LTIR–upper body injury–week-to-week; Tanner Pearson–IR–ankle injury–4 weeks; Justin Bailey–LTIR–shoulder surgery–out for rest of season; Brandon Sutter–out–undisclosed–day-to-day; Jay Beagle–LTIR–undisclosed–unknown; Adam Gaudette–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Jake Virtanen–out-illness–day-to-day; Travis Boyd–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Jalen Chatfiield–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Thatcher Demko–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Alex Edler–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Travis Hamonic–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Jayce Hawryluk–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Nils Hoglander–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Braden Holtby–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Bo Horvat–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Quinn Hughes–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Zack McEwen–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Marc Michaelis–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Taylor Motte–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Tyler Myers–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Antoine Roussel–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Brandon Sutter–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Jake Virtanen–out–COVID protocol–unknown

Vegas

Zach Whitecloud–out–undisclosed–day-to-day

Washington

Beck Malenstyn–LTIR–achilles tendon surgery–4 to 6 months; Michal Kempny–LTIR–achilles tendon surgery–week-to-week; Henrik Lundqvist–LTIR–heart surgery–indefinite

Winnipeg

Bryan Little–LTIR–head injury–out for season; Nathan Beaulieu–IR–shoulder surgery–out of rest of season