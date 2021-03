Injuries/Illnesses and Personal Leaves Around the NHL–March 28, 2021

Here is the current list of who is out of each team’s lineup today and for what reason. The time given until return is from today’s date.

Today’s List

The way this is set up is by team, with the player’s name; the nature of the injury; whether he is on the IR or LTIR or just “out”; the nature of the injury; and when he is expected to return.

Anaheim

Ryan Kesler–LTIR–hip injuries–unlikely return (one more year on contract); Carter Rowney–LTIR–knee injury–unknown; Hampus Lindholm–LTIR–broken wrist–6 weeks; Sonny Milano–IR–upper body injury–unknown; Josh Manson–out–lower body injury–day-to-day; John Gibson–out–lower body injury–day-to-day; Jamie Drysdale–out–upper body injury–day-to-day; Alexander Volkov–out–COVID protocol–unknown

Arizona

Marian Hossa–LTIR–skin disorder–not returning; Darcy Kuemper–IR–lower body injury–week-to-week; Antti Raanta–IR–lower body injury–unknown; Niklas Hjalmarsson–IR–upper body injury–day-to-day; Tyler Pitlick–IR–lower body injury–week-to-week

Boston

Ondrej Kase–IR–upper body injury–day-to-day; Kevan Miller–IR–knee injury–week-to-week; Brandon Carlo–IR–upper body injury–unknown; John Moore–IR–hip surgery–through end of season; Jake DeBrusk–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Sean Kuraly–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Brad Marchand–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day; Jarred Tinordi–out–upper body injury–day-to-day; Tuukka Rask–out–upper body injury–day-to-day; Karson Kuhlman–out–hand injury–day-to-day

Buffalo

Zemgus Girgensons–LTIR–hamstring surgery–out for the season; Jake McCabe–IR–knee injury–out for season; Will Borgen–IR–broken arm–2 to 4 weeks; Jack Eichel–IR–upper body injury–undetermined; Carter Hutton–out–undisclosed–day-to-day; Tobias Rieder–IR–upper body injury—day-to-day; Tage Thompson–out–illness—day-to-day; Rasmus Asplund–IR–upper body injury–unknown

Calgary

None

Carolina

Petr Mrazek–out–thumb surgery–day-to-day; Jake Gardiner–out–back issues–day-to-day; Teuvo Teravainen–IR–concussion–day-to-day; Vincent Trocheck–upper body injury–day-to-day

Chicago

Jonathan Toews–LTIR–medical condition–unknown; Alex Nylander–LTIR–knee surgery–2 to 3 months; Zack Smith–LTIR–back injury–unknown; Brent Seabrook–LTIR–shoulder/hip/back issues–will not return; Andrew Shaw–LTIR–concussion protocol–day-to-day

Colorado

Pavel Francouz–LTIR–lower body injury–week-to-week; Erik Johnson–LTIR–upper body injury–week-to-week; Matt Calvert–out–undisclosed–week-to-week; Conor Timmins–out–upper body injury–day-to-day; Jacob MacDonald–out–undisclosed–day-to-day; Bowen Byram–out–head injury–day-to-day

Columbus

Brandon Dubinsky–LTIR–wrist–will not return; Gustav Nyquist–IR–shoulder surgery–1 to 2 months; Emil Bemstrom–IR–lower body injury–day-to-day; Joonas Korpisalo–out–lower body injury–day-to-day

Dallas

Tyler Seguin–out–hip surgery–3 to 4 weeks; Stephen Johns–LTIR–post-concussion issues–unknown; Ben Bishop–LTIR–knee surgery–2 to 3 weeks; Alexander Radulov–IR–lower body injury–day-to-day; Joel Kiviranta–IR–lower body injury–unknown

Detroit

Jared McIsaac–IR–shoulder surgery–week-to-week; Tyler Bertuzzi–IR–back injury–week-to-week; Marc Staal–out–upper body injury–unknown; Bobby Ryan–out–upper body injury–day-to-day

Edmonton

Oscar Klefbaum–LTIR–shoulder surgery–out for season; Slater Koekkoek–LTIR–broken collarbone–out for season

Florida

Aleksander Barkov–out–lower body injury–day-to-day; Patric Hornqvist–out–upper body injury–7 to 10 days

Los Angeles

Olli Matta–out–upper body injury–day-to-day; Martin Frk–out–lower body injury–week-to-week; Mikey Anderson–out–illness–day-to-day

Minnesota

Marcus Foligno–out–leg injury–week-to-week; Zach Parise–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day; Kyle Rau–out–upper body injury–day-to-day

Montreal

Ben Chiarot–IR–hand surgery–4 to 6 weeks; Tyler Toffoli–out–lower body injury–day-to-day; Jesperi Kotkaniemi–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day; Joel Armia–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day; Eric Staal—out–COVID protocol–unknown

Nashville

Connor Ingram–out–player assistance program–unknown; Luca Sbisa–IR–lower body injury–unknown; Brad Richardson–IR–lower body injury–day-to-day; Matt Duchene–IR–lower body injury–week-to-week; Ryan Ellis–IR–upper body injury–unknown; Filip Forsberg–out–upper body injury–day-to-day; Mark Borowiecki–out–upper body injury–week-to-week; Matthew Benning–out–upper body injury–day-to-day

New Jersey

Nico Hischier–IR–facial surgery–week-to-week; Nathan Bastian–knee injury–3 to 5 weeks

NY Islanders

Johnny Boychuk–LTIR–eye injury–not expected to return; Noah Dobson–out–post-COVID conditioning–day-to-day; Anders Lee–LTIR–knee surgery–rest of the season; Michael Dal Colle–out–lower body injury–day-to-day

NY Rangers

Jack Johnson–IR–sports hernia–out for rest of season; Brett Howden–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day

Ottawa

Derek Stepan–IR–shoulder surgery–out for rest of season; Artem Anisimov--IR–upper body injury–unknown; Joey Daccord--IR–high ankle sprain–month-to-month; Matt Murray--IR–upper body injury–week-to-week; Austin Watson--IR–hand injury–4 to 6 weeks

Philadelphia

Kirill Ustimenko–IR–hip surgery–2 to 3 months; Morgan Frost–IR–shoulder surgery–week-to-week; Robert Hagg–IR–shoulder injury–week-to-week

Pittsburgh

Evan Rodrigues–LTIR–lower body injury–unknown; Jason Zucker–LTIR–lower body injury–day-to-day; Mark Friedman–IR–upper body injury–day-to-day; Evgeny Malkin–IR–lower body injury–week-to-week; Brandon Tanev–IR–upper body injury–day-to-day; Teddy Blueger–IR–upper body injury–indefinite; Kasperi Kapanen–IR–lower body injury–week-to-week

San Jose

Matt Nieto–out–lower body injury–day-to-day

St. Louis

Carl Gunnarsson–LTIR–knee injury–out for season; Alexander Steen–LTIR–back injury–will not return; Scott Perunovich–out–shoulder surgery—out for the season; Colton Parayko–LTIR–undisclosed–unknown; Ivan Barbashev–LTIR–ankle injury–2 to 4 weeks; Oskar Sundqvist–IR–ACL–out for season; MacKenzie MacEachern–IR–upper body injury–week-to-week

Tampa Bay

Nikita Kucherov–LTIR–hip surgery–out for regular season; Marian Gaborik–LTIR–back injury–will not return; Anders Nilsson–LTIR–post-concussion syndrome–indefinite; Mitchell Stephens–LTIR–leg injury–day-to-day; Erik Cernak–out–lower body injury–day-to-day; Ryan McDonagh–out–lower body injury–day-to-day

Toronto

Frederik Andersen–out–lower body injury–7 to 10 days

Vancouver

Michael Ferland–LTIR–concussion–indefinite; Elias Pettersson–LTIR–upper body injury–week-to-week; Tanner Pearson–IR–ankle injury–4 weeks; Justin Bailey–LTIR–upper body injury–unknown; Brandon Sutter–out–undisclosed–day-to-day; Jay Beagle–IR–undisclosed–unknown; Travis Boyd–out–COVID protocol–unknown

Vegas

Alex Pietrangelo–LTIR–upper body injury–day-to-day

Washington

Beck Malenstyn–LTIR–achilles tendon surgery–4 to 6 months; Michal Kempny–LTIR–achilles tendon surgery–week-to-week; Henrik Lundqvist–LTIR–heart surgery–indefinite; Lars Eller–out–lower body injury–day-to-day

Winnipeg

Bryan Little–LTIR–head injury–out for season; Nathan Beaulieu–IR–upper body injury–week-to-week