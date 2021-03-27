Free Agents Should Provide A Giant Effect Toward Postseason

It wasn’t long ago that the Giants had little interest in free agency due to a relatively small amount of cap space for the 2021 season.

The main objective then was deciding what to do with defensive end Leonard Williams and working out a plan to sign defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson to keep a rising defensive unit intact.

A few weeks later, the Giants made one of the largest free-agency cues in their history. With contract restructuring and astute planning, the Giants appear to have added the right pieces for a 2021 postseason run.

It is one that is highly regarded throughout the league, and one that likely won’t resemble their $200 million spending spree of 2016 used primarily on defense. That one cost former GM Jerry Reese his job.

Current GM Dave Gettleman has filled holes and added depth, leaving his team in a beneficial situation for the upcoming draft.

He reworked contracts to piece together attractive additions that should keep the Giants in contention for the 2021 campaign.

Williams was signed to a three-year, $63 million deal, a pact that allows the Giants to receive his prime years.

Yet, he wasn’t the lone biggest prize.

Former Lions wide receiver Kenn Golloday was inked to a five-year, $72 million deal. Golloday gives the Giants their big threat that has been missing since Odell Beckham Jr was traded. He can have the same impact without the headaches.

At the end of this week, Gettleman secured former Titans cornerback Adoree’ Jackson to a three-year, $39 million contract. He and James Bradberry will be a formidable duo, and they should end the Giants’ secondary woes.

Tomlinson jumped to the Vikings, but the Giants in turn signed Viking edge rusher Ifeadi Odenigbo to a one-year deal. They recently added former Redskin rusher Ryan Anderson to replace Kyler Fackrell, who left for the Chargers.

Veteran quarterback Mike Glennon is a nice fit as Daniel Jones’ backup and former Raider running back Devontae Booker will add depth.

Up front, former Texan guard Zach Fulton could be a starter and former Jet center Jonatthon Harrison is a suitable backup.

Reggie Ragland is another linebacker to the already deep unit.

Tight end Kyle Rudolph is a good pickup and will stay on the tail of the inconsistent Evan Engram.

The Giants have very little in their free-agent wallet, but they still could add some pieces along the way.

It all looks good on paper, but there is still the matter on how it begins to translate in early September.