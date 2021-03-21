Gettleman, Douglas Both Hit Crest of Free-Agency Wave

The free-agency flurry basically is over for both Giants’ GM Dave Gettleman and Jets’ GM Joe Douglas

They both easily surpassed passing grades and have bolstered their respective clubs.

Gettleman hit the home run Saturday when he signed Lions’ wide receiver Kenny Gollady to a four-year, $72 million.

Golladay provides the Giants with an All-Pro, impactful receiver, the likes they haven’t had since Odell Beckham Jr. The good thing is Golladay won’t be the headache Beckham was.

Gettleman also added a legitimate pass rusher (Odelfi Igbenido), backup quarterback (Mike Glennon), backup running back (Devontae Booker), linebacker (Reggie Ragland), backup tight end (Kyle Rudolph), fullback and special teamer Cullen Gillaspia, and backup wide receiver (John Ross).

Tackle Nate Solder had his massive contract restructured, which helped sign Golladay, and franchise tagged Leonard Williams was inked to a three-year, $63 million deal.

The Giants also re-signed wide receiver CJ Board, defensive tackle Austin Johnson and long snapper Casey Kreiter.

They also are still in the running for free-genet cornerback Adoree Jackson, who can really give them a massive shopping haul.

Gettleman, who was ready to be run out of the Meadowlands on a rail a few years ago, has effectively and efficiently done his homework over the last two years.

Without a large cap, Gettleman shrewdly concocted his team’s acquisitions and was able to rework some deals to bring Golladay aboard.

These deals have the potential to place the Giants in the running for the NFC East title and a legitimate shot at the postseason.

On the other hand, Douglas also made some smart and crafty moves as well to tighten both sides of the ball.

His big ticket item was Bengals edge rusher Carl Lawson, who was signed to a three-year, $45 million pact.

Linebacker and ex-Lion Jarrad Lawson should help the middle, and safety ex-RaiderLaMarcus Joyner adds insurance to franchise tagee Marcus Maye and highly regarded Ashton Davis.

Wide receivers ex-Titan Cory Davis and ex-Jaguar Keelon Cole along with ex-Charger guard Dan Feeney all provide the depth Douglas has been searching for at those positions.

Ex-Saint Justin Hardee will help special teams, and ex-Bills tight end Tyler Kroft will challenge Chris Herndon especially after some big moments with Buffalo the past two seasons.

Douglas capped his week by bringing aboard ex-Saints defensive lineman Sheldon Rankings to strengthen the front along Quinnen Williams.

There is a rumor gaining momentum of ex-49ers Richard Sherman joining his ex-coach this week in Florham Park.

He does appear to have addressed enough needs, but how long will it be before a two-win team can turn the corner?

Both Gettleman and Douglas still have the draft to supplement their needs before the season begins churning with mini-camps in May.

Yet, the early returns have signaled a good start.