New York Islanders

Russian Star Anatoly Golyshev Could Be On His Way To The Islanders

Written By: Peter Schwartz
Published: Mar 16, 2021
Updated: Mar 16, 2021

The Islanders and their fans had to wait a long time for Ilya Sorokin to arrive on Long Island but that finally happened this past summer when the Russian goaltender joined the Islanders in the bubble for the playoffs but wasn’t eligible to play.  Sorokin, drafted in the 4th round back in 2014, is currently 6-2-1 in rookie NHL season and has won six straight games.

Former Islanders General Manager Garth Snow drafted Sorokin but was never able to get him to come over from the KHL.  And now it appears as if another Russian player drafted by Snow is Long Island bound.

26-year-old forward Anatoly Golyshev, a fourth-round selection (95th overall) by the Islanders in 2016, terminated his contract with Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg of the KHL on Tuesday and reports indicate that Isles General Manager Lou Lamoriello either already has or will soon get Golyshev to put pen to paper on an NHL contract.  The Islanders drafted Golyshev directly out of the KHL so they have retained his rights and now it appears as if he’s on his way to North America.

The 5-9 179-pound Golyshev is Avtomobolist’s all-time franchise leader with 109 goals and 220 points over eight seasons with the team.  He’s a left-handed shot that was a member of Russia’s Silver Medal team at the 2015 World Junior Championships and was a KHL All-Star in 2016 and 2017.

January 04 2015: Alexander Sharov (23), Alexander Dergachyov (25), and Anatoli Golyshev (15) of Russia celebrate goal during Russia’s 4-1 victory over Sweden at the IIHF World Junior Championship at Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Canada.

If Golyshev becomes a key player for the Islanders, it would be another reason why Snow’s fingerprints are still all over the Islanders.  If you sum up his run as Islanders General Manager from 2006 to 2018, his overall grade is not very good.  In 12 seasons with Snow running the show, the Islanders made the playoffs just four times and recorded just one playoff series win.

But, despite the lack of team success, Snow did come up big with a number of draft picks including Josh Bailey (1st round-2008), Mathew Barzal (1st round-2015), Anthony Beauvillier (1st round-2015), Kieffer Bellows (1st round-2016), Casey Cizikas (4th round-2009), Anders Lee (6th round-2009), Matt Martin (5th round-2008), Scott Mayfield (2nd round-2011), Brock Nelson (1st round-2010), Adam Pelech (3rd round-2012), Ryan Pulock (1st round-2013), Sorokin, and now potentially Golyshev.

The Islanders are certainly looking for someone who can solidify a spot on the third-line playing with J.G. Pageau and Oliver Wahlstrom while also helping fill the offensive void left by the injury to Captain Anders Lee.  Golyshev is not going to be an immediate contributor once he arrives because he’ll have to quarantine as per NHL COVID-19 protocols and the Islanders may want to get him some time playing for the Bridgeport Sound Tigers of the American Hockey League so that he can get acclimated to the North American game.  It’s also possible that we don’t see him, either in Bridgeport or Long Island until next season, but his signing indicates two things.

With the Islanders enjoying some success, draft picks from overseas are eager to join the team.

And Garth Snow, despite his overall lack of success as a General Manager, did draft some pretty good players.

 

About the Author

Peter Schwartz

Peter covers the Islanders for New York Sports Day while also writing about general sports in the New York/New Jersey area. In addition to his column, Peter also hosts his “Schwartz On Sports” podcast as he interviews players, coaches, and other sports personalities. He is also currently a sports anchor for WFAN Radio, CBS Sports Radio and WCBS 880 radio while also serving as the public address announcer for the New York Cosmos soccer club. Peter spent 8 years as the radio play by play voice for the New York Dragons of the Arena Football League. He was also the radio play by play announcer for the XFL’s NY/NJ Hitmen in 2001 and the radio play by play announcer for the New York Saints of the Major Indoor Lacrosse League from 1993 to 1996.

