Injuries/Illnesses/Personal Leave Around the NHL–February 26, 2021

COVID-19 seems to be less of a problem for NHL teams this week; as of this afternoon, there were only four players on the unavailable list due to COVID protocols. There are still many games that were missed that need to be made up, and the standings are very lopsided (with one team having played as many as 24 games and another playing only 15). But, with the new protocols, things have been getting better COVID-wise. Injuries is another matter, especially for St. Louis. We are trying to keep you abreast of who is out (and why, if it is announced). Just know that this list can change quickly, so come back often.

Today’s List

The way this is set up is by team, with the player’s name; the nature of the injury; whether he is on the IR or LTIR or just “out”; the nature of the injury; and when he is expected to return.

Anaheim

Ryan Kesler–LTIR–hip injuries–unlikely return (one more year on contract); Brendan Guhle–LTIR–MCL (Knee)–1 to 2 more weeks; Josh Manson–IR–oblique muscle injury–3 weeks; Hampus Lindholm–out–lower body injury–unknown; Carter Rowney–IR–lower body injury–unknown

Arizona

Marian Hossa–LTIR–skin disorder–not returning; Darcy Kuemper–out–lower body injury–day-to-day

Boston

Ondrej Kase–IR–upper body injury–week-to-week; Matt Grzelcyk–IR–lower body injury–day-to-day; David Krejci–out–lower body injury–unknown; Jeremy Lauzon–IR–hand surgery–4 weeks; Kevan Miller–out–knee injury–day-to-day

Buffalo

Zemgus Girgensons–LTIR–hamstring surgery–out for the season; Rasmus Ristolainen–out–recovering from illness–day-to-day; Jake McCabe–IR–knee injury–out for season; Will Borgen–IR–broken arm–6 to 8 weeks; Tobias Rieder–out–shoulder injury–day-to-day; Jack Eichel–out–lower body injury–day-today; Linus Ullmark–out–lower body injury–day-to-day

Calgary

Derek Ryan–LTIR–broken finger–unknown; Jacob Markstrom–IR–upper body injury–day-to-day

Carolina

Petr Mrazek–out–thumb surgery–week-to-week; Teuvo Teravainen–out–concussion–unknown

Chicago

Jonathan Toews–LTIR–medical condition–unknown; Kirby Dach–LTIR–wrist–4 months; Alex Nylander–LTIR–knee surgery–3 to 5 months; Zack Smith–IR–back injury–unknown; Brent Seabrook–IR–shoulder/hip/back issues–unknown; Andrew Shaw–IR–concussion protocol–day-to-day; Lucas Carlsson–IR–groin injury–10 to 14 days; Dylan Strome–out–concussion protocol–day-to-day

Colorado

Pavel Francouz–LTIR–lower body injury–week-to-week; Erik Johnson–IR–upper body injury–week-to-week; Dennis Gilbert–IR–facial surgery–4 to 6 weeks

Columbus

Brandon Dubinsky–LTIR–wrist–will not return; Gustav Nyquist–IR–shoulder surgery–2 to 3 months; Elvis Merzlikins–IR–arm injury–day-to-day

Dallas

Tyler Seguin–out–hip surgery–2 months; Stephen Johns–LTIR–post-concussion issues–unknown; Ben Bishop–LTIR–knee surgery–6 to 8 weeks; Alexander Radulov–IR–lower body injury–day-to-day; Roope Hintz–out–lower body–unknown

Detroit

Jared McIsaac–IR–shoulder surgery–2 to 3 months; Tyler Bertuzzi–IR–upper body injury–week-to-week

Edmonton

Oscar Klefbaum–LTIR–shoulder injury–out for season; Zach Kassian–LTIR–undisclosed–week-to-week; William Lagesson–IR–upper body–unknown; Slater Koekkoek–LTIR–broken collarbone–out for rest of season

Florida

Noel Acciari–out–upper body injury–day-to-day; Marcus Nutivaara–IR–upper body injury–unknown; Gustav Forsling–out–unknown–day-to-day; Radko Gudas–out–upper body injury–unknown

Los Angeles

Jaret Anderson-Dolan–IR–upper body injury–week-to-week; Martin Frk–out–lower body injury–week-to-week; Mikey Anderson–out–lower body injury–day-to day

Minnesota

Marco Rossi–IR–upper body injury–indefinite; Alex Stalock–IR–upper body injury–indefinite; Marcus Johansson–out–upper body injury–day-to-day

Montreal

Josh Anderson–out–upper body injury–day-to-day

Nashville

Connor Ingram–out–player assistance program–unknown; Luca Sbisa–IR–upper body–unknown; Brad Richardson–IR–upper body injury–day-to-day; Mattias Ekholm–IR–lower body injury–week-to-week; Mathieu Olivier–IR–upper body injury–unknown

New Jersey

None

NY Islanders

Johnny Boychuk–LTIR–eye injury–not expected to return; Michael Dal Colle–IR–undisclosed–day-to-day

NY Rangers

Filip Chytil–IR–upper body injury–day-to-day; Jacob Trouba–out–broken finger–4 weeks; Kappo Kakko–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Artemi Panarin–out–personal leave–unknown

Ottawa

Ryan Dzingel–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Derek Stepan–IR–upper body injury–day-to-day; Marcus Hogberg–IR–lower body injury–day-to-day

Philadelphia

Wade Allison–IR–unknown–unknown; Kirill Ustimenko–IR–hip surgery–2 to 3 months; Travis Konecny–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Morgan Frost–IR–shoulder surgery–indefinite

Pittsburgh

Sam Miletic–IR–unknown–unknown; Juuso Riikola–LTIR–upper body injury–unknown; Evan Rodrigues–LTIR–lower body injury–unknown; Brian Dumoulin–LTIR–lower body injury–week-to-week; Jared McCann–IR–lower body injury–week-to-week; Jason Zucker–IR–lower body injury–indefinite

San Jose

Erik Karlsson–out–groin injury–day-to-day; Tomas Hertl–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Dylan Gambrell–out–undisclosed–day-to-day

St. Louis

Vladimir Tarasenko–LTIR–shoulder surgery–week to week; Carl Gunnarsson–LTIR–knee injury–out for season; Alexander Steen–LTIR–back injury–will not return; Scott Perunovich–out–shoulder surgery—out for the season; Tyler Bozak–IR–upper body injury–day-to-day; Colton Parayko–out–undisclosed–day-to-day; Robert Thomas–IR–broken thumb–4 to 6 weeks; Jaden Schwartz–out–lower body injury–day-to-day; Ivan Barbashev–IR–ankle injury–6 weeks; Erik Foley–out–concussion–indefinite

Tampa Bay

Nikita Kucherov–LTIR–hip surgery–out for regular season; Marian Gaborik–LTIR–back injury–will not return; Anders Nilsson–LTIR–post-concussion syndrome–indefinite; Mitchell Stephens–LTIR–leg injury–month-to-month; Anthony Cirelli–out–upper body injury–week-to-week; Erik Cernak–out–lower body injury–day-to-day

Toronto

Jack Campbell–LTIR–leg injury–day-to-day; Wayne Simmonds–LTIR–broken wrist–5 weeks; Jake Muzzin–out–facial injury–day-to-day; Joe Thornton–out–lower body injury–day-to-day; Frederik Andersen–out–lower body injury–day-to-day

Vancouver

Michael Ferland–LTIR–concussion–indefinite; Tyler Motte–LTIR–lower body injury–week-to-week; Justin Bailey–IR–upper body injury–unknown

Vegas

Brayden McNabb–LTIR–lower body injury–unknown; Robin Lehner–out–upper body injury–unknown

Washington

Beck Malenstyn–LTIR–achilles tendon surgery–4 to 6 months; Michal Kempny–LTIR–achilles tendon surgery–week-to-week; Henrik Lundqvist–LTIR–heart surgery–indefinite

Winnipeg

Bryan Little–LTIR–head injury–out for season; Tucker Poolman–out–upper body injury–day-to-day