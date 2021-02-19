Does Wentz Trade Increase Darnold’s Trade Value?

Carson Wentz’s trade can have a trickle down effect on the Jets.

How can it influence Sam Darnold’s stance?

The two quarterbacks have had near mirror-image careers.

Wentz was dealt from the Eagles to the Colts for a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 second-round selection that could become a first rounder if he plays approximately 70 percent of the snaps and the Colts make the playoffs, according to published reports.

There is widespread speculation across the league that the Colts got a bargain with the deal, and the Eagles were happy to simply get rid of him.

It does raise the bar for the 23-year-old Darnold, as the 28-year-old Wentz has a more accomplished past with two more seasons under his belt as a 2016 first-round pick.

Wentz was on his way to win the league’s MVP award in his second season when he suffered a season-ending injury in a December game against the Rams.

From there, though, luck wasn’t on his side. Nick Foles led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl crown, and Wentz was never the same. A back injury ruined part of 2018, and a concussion ended what looked like a redemptive year in 2019.

Last season proved as a disconnect with head coach Doug Pederson as well as an inconsistent effort.

The writing was on the wall.

Wentz will bring a 62.7 career percentage with 113 touchdowns, 50 interceptions, and an 89.2 quarterback rating to the Colts.

Was that good enough for the Jets to make the same deal and keep their two No.1 draft choices?

Apparently not. It also didn’t attract the rest of the league, specifically the Bears would were presumably his top courter.

Wentz’s stock has drastically dropped, and the rest of the league views him as a high risk.

Jets GM Joe Douglas either can see what he can get a better package for Darnold, stay with him, or draft a quarterback.

The fact that the Jets didn’t deal for Wentz can lead to that conclusion.

One now has to wonder what Darnold would fetch on the open market, and realize the high price tag for Deshaun Watson is realistic. Darnold’s numbers in three seasons — 59.8 percent, 45 TDs 36 INTS, 78.6 quarterback rating — aren’t quite in the same range as Wentz’s, but they would be closer extended over five seasons.

Darnold’s numbers have been tarnished due to his own series of setbacks — ankle sprain, mono, foot sprain, and shoulder injury.

Ironically, both quarterbacks have had their share of bumps along the way.

The Bears, Redskins, 49ers, Broncos, and possibly the Patriots could be welcome suitors for Darnold, who will make a reasonable $9 million in 2021 before his fifth-year option kicks in.

The once flagrant Watson rumors have been reduced to embers, but they are still burning.

Douglas has an Ace in his hand with Darnold, and he can force the hand with the highest bidder.

The question is how high is Darnold’s stock now? Is it in the same range as Wentz or higher or lower?