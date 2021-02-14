Injuries/Illnesses Around the NHL–February 14, 2021

Happy Valentines day all! We do have injuries in the NHL, but COVID is once again the big story in the league–the changing protocols to try to keep players safe, the expanding list of teams that have been exposed, and the games that have to be postponed are continuing news.

Just yesterday, however, the NHL clarified what its “Players Who Are Unavailable” means, with this statement: “Such ‘COVID Protocol Related Absences’ can be the result of a number of factors including, among others: (1) an initial positive test which remains unconfirmed until confirmatory testing is completed pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (2) mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (3) required quarantine as a high-risk close contact in accordance with the Positive Test Protocol; (4) isolation based on a confirmed positive test result and/or; (5) quarantine for travel or other reasons as outlined in the COVID-19 Protocol.” That is a very wide range of possibilities.

The additional COVID protocols adopted this week have players who are “well” and their families restricted in their off-ice activities in the hopes of stopping the acquisition of the virus (of variants thereof), but one still has to wonder whether, at some point, a hub-type bubble will be initiated to get all these postponed games played.

Of the star players that are out due to injury, Vladimir Tarasenko [STL] was on the ice on Friday and is now considered day-to-day and Nathan MacKinnon [COL] is expected to play today. But Nikita Kucherov [TBL]), who had hip surgery in December is still weeks away from coming back.

We are trying to keep you abreast of who is out (and why, if it is announced). Just know that this list can change quickly, so come back often.



Today’s List



The way this is set up is by team, with the player’s name; the nature of the injury; whether he is on the IR or LTIR or just “out”; the nature of the injury; and when he is expected to return.



Anaheim

Ryan Kesler–LTIR–hip injuries–unlikely return (one more year on contract); Brendan Guhle–LTIR–MCL (Knee)–1 to 2 more weeks; Josh Manson–IR–oblique muscle injury–3 weeks; Sonny Milano–IR–upper body injury–day-to-day



Arizona

Marian Hossa–LTIR–skin disorder–not returning; Drake Caggiula–lower body injury–day-to-day; John Hayden–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day; Niklas Hjalmarsson–upper body injury–day-to-day



Boston

Ondrej Kase–IR–upper body injury–week-to-week; Jack Studnicka–upper body injury–unknown; Matt Grzelcyk–lower body injury–day-to-day; Jakub Zboril–out-upper body injury–day-to-day



Buffalo

Zemgus Girgensons–IR–hamstring surgery–out for the season; Rasmus Ristolainen–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Brandon Montour–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Tobias Rieder–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Jake McCabe–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Dylan Cozens–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Rasmus Dahlin–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Curtis Lazar–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Casey Mittelstadt–out–COVID protocol–unknown



Calgary

Derek Ryan–LTIR–broken finger–unknown



Carolina

Petr Mrazek–out–thumb surgery–unknown; Max McCormick–IR–upper body injury–unknown



Chicago

Jonathan Toews–LTIR–medical condition–unknown; Kirby Dach–LTIR–wrist–4 months; Alex Nylander–LTIR–knee surgery–3 to 5 months; Zack Smith–IR–back injury–unknown; Brent Seabrook–IR–shoulder/hip/back issues–unknown; Connor Murphy–IR–hip injury–10 to 14 days; Andrew Shaw–out–concussion protocol–day-to-day



Colorado

Pavel Francouz–LTIR–lower body injury–week-to-week; Matt Calvert–out–upper body injury–day-to-day; Erik Johnson–IR–upper body injury–week-to-week; Tyson Yost–out–COVID protocol–unknown ; Gabriel Landeskog–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Samuel Girard–out–COVID protocol–unknown



Columbus

Brandon Dubinsky–LTIR–wrist–will not return; Gustav Nyquist–IR–shoulder surgery–2 to 3 months; Matiss Kivlenieks–IR–lower body injury–day-to-day



Dallas

Tyler Seguin–out–hip surgery–2 months; Stephen Johns–LTIR–post-concussion issues–unknown; Ben Bishop–LTIR–knee surgery–6 to 8 weeks; Alexander Radulov–out–lower body injury–day-to-day



Detroit

Henrik Zetterberg–IR–back–will not be returning; Jared McIsaac–IR–shoulder surgery–2 to 3 months; Tyler Bertuzzi–out–upper body injury–week-to-week; Calvin Pickard–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Luke Glendenning–out–upper body injury–unknown; Darren Helm–out–lower body injury–day-to-day



Edmonton

Oscar Klefbaum–LTIR–shoulder injury–out for season; Ethan Bear–IR–upper body injury–day-to-day; Gaetan Haas–IR-undisclosed–unknown; Zach Kassian–LTIR–undisclosed–week-to-week



Florida

Gustav Forsling–IR–upper body injury–1-to-2 weeks



Los Angeles

Matt Luff–out–undiscl0sed–day-to-day; Andreas Athanasiou–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Sean Walker–IR–upper body injury–week-to-week; Matt Roy–out–upper body injury–day-to-day; Martin Frk–out–lower body injury–day-to-day



Minnesota

Marco Rossi–IR–upper body injury–indefinite; Mats Zuccarello–LTIR–arm surgery–day-to-day; Alex Stalock–IR–upper body injury–indefinite; Matt Dumba–IR–lower body injury–day-to-day; Jonas Brodin–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Brad Hunt–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Nick Bonino–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Victor Rask–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Carson Soucy–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Nico Sturm–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Ian Cole–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Cam Talbot–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Jared Spurgeon–out–upper body injury–unknown; Marcus Johansson–out–unknown–unknown



Montreal

None



Nashville

Connor Ingram–out–player assistance program–unknown; Luca Sbisa–IR–upper body–unknown; Brad Richardson–out–upper body injury–unknown; Ryan Johanson–IR–upper body injury–week-to-week; Mattias Ekholm–IR–lower body injury–week-to-week; Mathieu Olivier–IR–upper body injury–unknown



New Jersey

Nico Hischier–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Sami Vatanen–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day; Connor Carrick–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Eric Comrie–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Travis Zajac–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Jesper Bratt–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Jack Hughes–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Damon Severson–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Matt Tennyson–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Nikita Gusev–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Nathan Bastien–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Ty Smith–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Yegor Sharangovich–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Dmitry Kulikov–out–COVID protocol–unknown



NY Islanders

Johnny Boychuk–LTIR–eye injury–not expected to return; Anthony Beauvillier–IR–lower body injury–day-to-day



NY Rangers

Filip Chytil–IR–upper body injury–4-6 weeks/COVID protocol–unknown; Jack Johnson–out–groin strain–day-to-day; Brendan Smith–out–upper body injury–day-to-day; Artem Panarin–out–lower body injury–day-to-day



Ottawa

Vitaly Abramov–IR–unknown–unknown; Matt Murray–out–upper body injury–day-to-day



Philadelphia

Isaac Ratcliffe–IR–rib injury–unknown; Wade Allison–IR–unknown–unknown; Kirill Ustimenko–IR–hip surgery–2 to 3 months; Justin Braun–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Morgan Frost–out–COVID protocol/shoulder surgery–unknown; Claude Giroux–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Scott Laughton–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Oskar Lindblom–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Travis Sandheim–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Jakub Voracek–out–COVID protocol–unknown



Pittsburgh

Sam Miletic–IR–unknown–unknown; Zach Trotman–IR–knee surgery–2 to 4 weeks; Marcus Pettersson–IR–upper body injury–day-to-day; Juuso Riikola–LTIR–upper body injury–unknown; Evan Rodrigues–LTIR–lower body injury–unknown; Brian Dumoulin–IR–lower body injury–week-to-week; Jared McCann–out–lower body injury–week-to-week



San Jose

Devan Dubnyk–out–lower body injury–day-to-day; Erik Karlsson–out–lower body injury–day-to-day; Radim Simek–out–upper body injury–unknown



St. Louis

Vladimir Tarasenko–LTIR–shoulder surgery–week to week; Alexander Steen–LTIR–back injury–will not return; Scott Perunovich–out–shoulder surgery—out for the season; Tyler Bozak–IR–upper body injury–day-to-day; Marco Scandella–out–upper body injury–day-to-day; Robert Thomas–out–broken thumb–4 to 6 weeks; Sammy Blais–out–upper body injury–unknown; Jaden Schwartz–out—lower body injury–unknown



Tampa Bay

Nikita Kucherov–LTIR–hip surgery–out for regular season; Marian Gaborik–LTIR–back injury–will not return; Anders Nilsson–LTIR–post-concussion syndrome–indefinite; Mitchell Stephens–out–leg injury–month-to-month; Steven Stamkos–out–COVID protocol/lower body injury–unknown; Anthony Cirelli–out–upper body injury–week-to-week



Toronto

Nick Robertson–LTIR–knee injury–day-to-day; Joe Thornton–LTIR–rib injury–day-to-day; Jack Campbell--LTIR–leg injury–unknown; Wayne Simmonds–LTIR–broken wrist–5 weeks



Vancouver

Michael Ferland–LTIR–concussion–indefinite; Jayce Hawryluk–LTIR–unknown–unknown; Travis Hamonic–IR–upper body injury–day-to-day; Tyler Motte–IR–lower body injury–week-to-week; Justin Bailey–out–upper body injury

Vegas

Brayden McNabb–LTIR–lower body injury–unknown; Tomas Nosek–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Shea Theodore–out–upper body injury–day-to-day; Robin Lehner–out–upper body injury–day-to-day

Washington

Beck Malenstyn–LTIR–achilles surgery–4 to 6 months; Michal Kempny–LTIR–achilles surgery–2 to 3 months; Henrik Lundqvist–LTIR–heart surgery–indefinite



Winnipeg

Bryan Little–LTIR–head injury–out for season; Nate Thompson–IR–lower body injury–day-to-day; Jansen Harkins–IR–lower body injury–day-to-day