Rangers’ Prospects/Hartford Wolf Pack Update

Yesterday, Hartford defeated the Islanders’ AHL club, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers by a score of 5-2. The Pack played well the first two periods, but were behind 2-1 after two. The team then went on a scoring binge, posting four unanswered goals in the third period.

Lots of Prospects on the Ice

In addition to 31-year-old Keith Kinkaid, who was playing in net because the Rangers wanted him to get some time between the pipes, the Rangers’ had 12 prospects on the ice during the game. That is the most I remember the NHL team having in all my years of covering the Rangers.

Line Combinations

Forwards

Brodzinski–Barron–Thompson (non-prospect)

Richards–Gettinger–Newell

Fontaine–Cullye–Dmowski (non-prospect)

Khodorenko–O’Leary (non-prospect)–Rueschhoff

Defense

LoVerde “C” (non-prospect)–Schneider

Reunanen–Raddysh

Crawley–Giuttari (non-prospect)

The game report can be found here: https://lscluster.hockeytech.com/game_reports/official-game-report.php?client_code=ahl&game_id=1022064&lang_id=1

Observations

Let’s start with the bottom six and work upwards.

Austin Rueschhoff–lets start with the obvious; he is big (6’7″, 225). When Will Cuylle took a high hit Rueschhoff went right after the Sound Tiger (Helgeson), He is not a great fighter, but he stood his ground, and it is possible that he could learn. In addition, he can play. He had a good assist on Cullye’s goal late in the third. The Rangers do not have anyone like Rueschhoff on the NHL roster, so if he can learn to fight a bit and keep on learning the skill side, he could be a really good signing.

Patrick Khodorenko–a free agent signee out of college last spring, Khodorenko is currently on the fourth line. Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said that Khodorenko, who was on the wing yesterday, was improving and learning how to maneuver and use the smaller ice surface. There were moments I saw a potential NHL fourth liner in Khodorenko–excellent at creating energy and a valuable face off man.

Will Cullye–Cullye took two periods to get fully into the game, but once he did, the 19-year-old center was one of the team’s better players. Cullye was in exactly the right place in the slot to put the puck past the Bridgeport netminder to put in the final goal of the game. But even before that, he was dangerous on every shift that he took the puck up the ice. Cullye was always looking to steal the puck and was effective in all three zones. The youngest member of the Wolf Pack (he is not even signed to an NHL contract yet and just turned 19 last week), the 2020 second round pick is definitely a payer to watch this season.

Morgan Barron–Barron is on the team’s top line, playing in all situations. He started the game off a bit tentatively, but as the game went on, he was visible on every shift. He kept posting himself right in front of the opposing netminder, which was very good to see, as it was not how he played at Cornell. After the game, I asked him about it and Barron said, “when I reflected on my season . . . it felt like a lot of my scoring opportunities and goals were coming from the outside . . . but talking to my coaches and also Coach Knoblauch and Coach Murphy and everybody here it was made evident that with my size . . . if I want to score goals at the next level, a lot of those ones are going to be things around the net, so in the off season I spent a lot of time working on tips and banging in rebounds. And yeah, I think that it is a good asset for me to have to hopefully just get to the net and get the easier ones.”

Barron told me that the AHL is definitely different than college hockey, in that the game is faster and players have less time to make decisions. He said, “that is always the case when you move up a level. But it was made more difficult by the fact that a lot of us have not played a game for 10 months now.” There was no doubt that during the first period, Barron took a bit longer to make a play but as things went on, he settled in.

I then asked Barron if he saw himself as a center or a winger long term. Barron said, “I feel comfortable playing both ..I have done both throughout the last couple of years–I think that its a big asset of my game, it s that I’m able to play in the middle if I am needed to but I also can slide over to the wall. Personally, I’d like to continue developing both of those positions; that allows me to slide in wherever I am needed at the time.”

Barron is undoubtedly one of the top prospects in Hartford this season. I asked him what is hoping to work on while he is in Hartford (whether he plays all 24 games there or not), and Barron answered, “going to the net . . . being able to keep up with the pace of the game, skating is another thing, . . . the pace of the game is definitely a change from college.”

Going from one top prospect to another, let’s move to the top defenseman in Hartford.

Braden Schneider–Schneider was on the the top pairing with Vincent LoVerde, the captain of the team. They played extremely well together and Schneider was excellent during his first pro regular season game. He was physical, he moved the puck well, saw the ice very well, and was visible on almost every shift. Schneider was on the first PK unit and was very much a part of keeping Bridgeport from scoring with the extra man. Although I do not see him as an offensive force in the NHL, he looks like more as an excellent shutdown man, who is difficult to play against.

Tarmo Reunanen–The most surprising skater on the ice for me was Reunanen. He was quarterbacking the first power play unit and he walked the blueline very well and his passes were pinpoint. He had a goal and an assist yesterday afternoon and both were well deserved (his goal was a seeing eye shot from the left point). The young blueliner looked confident and in control. Reunanen is definitely a player to watch on this team.

The Wolf Pack play again Thursday afternoon at 1 pm, facing the AHL Bruins in Providence.