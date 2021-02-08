Islanders Score Big Sponsorship Deal With Long Island Based Realty Company

As the excitement builds towards the opening of their new home UBS Arena for the 2021-22 season, the Islanders are busy both on and off the ice as they hope to close out their final year at Nassau Coliseum in a big way. On the ice, the goal is to compete for the fifth Stanley Cup in franchise history but off the ice, the Islanders continue to lock up corporate partners and those efforts have resulted in a huge deal that was announced on Monday.

The Islanders have signed a multi-year deal with Long Island based Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty to have the Cold Spring Harbor company become the team’s official residential real estate partner and the team’s preferred partner for its buying, selling and relocation needs. The agreement begins with the current season and continues next season when the Islanders make the move to UBS Arena at Belmont Park.

It’s a huge deal for the Islanders and UBS Arena, especially when you consider we’re in the middle of a pandemic.

“Everyone is ecstatic,” said Bryan Calka, the Islanders’ Senior Vice-President of Global Sponsorships. “We’ve got a lot of really great stuff going on. Our business is doing really well right now which is amazing to see during these times and there’s a lot of great things on the horizon. It’s an exciting time to be an Islander.”

As part of the agreement, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s, a $4 billion-dollar organization with more than 850 real estate advisors in the metropolitan area, will reach the Islanders’ audience via visible signage on television as well as a strong presence on the Islanders’ website and social media platforms.

“As a home-grown real estate organization, we could not be more excited about our exclusive sponsorship agreement with Long Island’s home team,” said Deirdre O’Connell, Chief Executive Officer for Daniel Gale Sotheby’s. “When the team moves into UBS Arena, it will be located squarely among Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International ‘Realty offices in Nassau, Queens and Suffolk counties.”

“It’s a great deal,” said Calka who joined the Islanders this past summer after a little more than two years with BSE Global and before that more than a decade with the New York Yankees.

“It is something that I’m very proud of. It’s a company that next year, when we’re celebrating our 50th anniversary, will be celebrating their 100th anniversary. They’re a Long Island company. Anyone who lives on Long Island knows who Daniel Gale Sotheby’s Real Estate is. From a brand perspective, these are the types of brands that as we continue to evolve our business, that you’re going to see us partnering with.”

After leaving the Nassau Coliseum for the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn following the 2014-15 season, the Islanders still had a connection to Long Island as the team continued to practice at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow while also continuing to stay involved in the community. Then, following the announcement that they would be building a new arena at Belmont Park, the Islanders made a part-time return to “The Barn” in December of 2018 and this season they are playing all their games at Nassau Coliseum before moving to UBS Arena this coming fall.

Now that the Islanders have returned full-time to Long Island with a spectacular new home that is under construction, it only makes sense for the franchise to partner with Long Island companies to create an important type of synergy. The Islanders are going to work with Daniel Gale Sotheby’s on community related projects including a focus on women in sports. The company will also be the presenting sponsor of the team’s annual golf outing benefitting the Islanders Children’s Foundation.

“They looked at us as we looked at them as there’s some really good opportunities to promote the health of this franchise as we move into a brand-new venue,” said Calka. There’s such great momentum right now.”

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s is a company has a commitment to marketing and showing homes in a safe and effective manner but following strict protocols using physical showings, video tours, and arranging smart phone tours at the request of customers and clients.

It’s a terrific deal for the Islanders but as they head into a new era in franchise history, there’s more to come.