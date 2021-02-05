Injury/Illnesses and Personal Leave Around the NHL–February 4, 2021

Although a couple of top players (Vladimir Tarasenko [STL] and Nikita Kucherov [TBL]) are getting closer to a return, there is another star who has been added to the list of injuries, Nathan MacKinnon (COL). MacKinnon is listed as week-to-week with a lower body injury.

An even bigger story than injuries this week is COVID, which is really taking its toll on the NHL teams and its players. As of last night, the New Jersey Devils have 17 players on the COVID protocol list; Minnesota has six; and Buffalo has four. Add to that Vegas and Colorado, whose games have also been postponed, and you have a pretty big outbreak in the league. The NHL, however, says that at 20% of the way through the season, fewer than 50 players have tested positive for the disease, and many of those 50 have not been symptomatic. The NHL has indicated that the almost 100 players who have been in the protocol (twice as many that tested positive) reflects their priority to act with an abundance of caution. The NHL states that it “will continue to act conservatively … understanding that there are many things about the transmission of COVID-19 that are still being discovered.” Along those lines, as of today, new protocols are in place. Glass is being removed from behind the benches to improve air flow; limits on how long teams are allowed in the arena before games; meetings are now all virtual; and players have to be spaced apart in the locker rooms. We shall see if these new precautions work to stop the spread.

We are trying to keep you abreast of who is out (and why, if it is announced). Just know that this list can change quickly, so come back often.



Today’s List



The way this is set up is by team, with the player’s name; the nature of the injury; whether he is on the IR or LTIR or just “out”; the nature of the injury; and when he is expected to return.



Anaheim



Ryan Kesler–LTIR–hip injuries–unlikely return (one more year on contract); Brendan Guhle–LTIR–MCL (Knee)–2 to 3 more weeks; Josh Manson–IR–oblique muscle injury–4 weeks; Sonny Milano–IR–upper body injury–day-to-day; Derek Grant–out–upper body injury–day-to-day

Arizona



Marian Hossa–LTIR–skin disorder–not returning; Oliver Ekman-Larsson–IR–lower body injury–day-to-day; Christian Fischer–IR–upper body injury–unknown; Dryden Hunt–out–lower body injury–day-to-day



Boston



Ondrej Kase–IR–upper body injury–week-to-week; Matt Grzelcyk–out–lower body injury–day-to-day; Jake DeBrusk–out–lower body injury–day-to-day; John Moore–IR–lower body injury–unknown



Buffalo



Zemgus Girgensons–IR–hamstring surgery–6 months; Sam Reinhart–out–upper body injury–day-to-day; Taylor Hall–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Rasmus Ristolainen–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Brandon Montour–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Tobias Rieder–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Jake McCabe–out–COVID protocol–unknown

Calgary



Dillon Dube–out–lower body injury–day-to-day



Carolina



Petr Mrazek–out–thumb surgery–unknown; Max McCormick–IR–upper body injury–unknown



Chicago



Jonathan Toews–LTIR–medical condition–unknown; Kirby Dach–LTIR–wrist–4 months; Alex Nylander–LTIR–knee surgery–3 to 5 months; Zack Smith–IR–back injury–unknown; Brent Seabrook–IR–back–unknown; Adam Boqvist–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Lucas Wallmark–out–COVID protocol–indefinite; Ryan Carpenter–out–COVID protocol–unknown



Colorado



Pavel Francouz–LTIR–lower body injury–week-to-week; Matt Calvert–out–upper body injury–unknown; Pierre-Edouard Bellemare–out–lower body injury–week-to-week; Devon Toews–out–lower body injury–week-to-week; Erik Johnson–out–upper body injury–week-to-week; Nathan MacKinnon–out–lower body injury–week-to-week; Tyson Yost–out–COVID protocol–unknown ; Gabriel Landeskog–out–COVID protocol–unknown



Columbus



Brandon Dubinsky–LTIR–wrist–will not return; Gustav Nyquist–IR–shoulder surgery–2 to 3 months; Riley Nash–out–personal leave–day-to-day; Elvis Merzlikins–IR–upper body injury–unknown



Dallas



Tyler Seguin–out–hip surgery–2 months; Stephen Johns–LTIR–post-concussion issues–unknown; Ben Bishop–LTIR–knee surgery–6 to 8 weeks; Andrej Sekera–out–COVID protocol–unknown



Detroit



Henrik Zetterberg--IR–back—will not be returning; Jared McIsaac–IR–shoulder surgery–2 to 3 months; Jonathan Bernier–out–upper body injury–day-to-day ; Tyler Bertuzzi–out–upper body injury–day-to-day



Edmonton



Oscar Klefbaum–LTIR–shoulder injury–out for season; Mike Smith–LTIR–unfit to play–unknown; Ethan Bear–out–upper body injury–day-to-day



Florida



Gustav Forsling–IR–upper body injury–1-to-2 weeks



Los Angeles



Matt Luff–out–undiscl0sed–day-to-day; Andreas Athanasiou–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Blake Lizotte–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Sean Walker–IR–upper body injury–indefinite; Matt Roy–out–upper body injury–indefinite



Minnesota



Marco Rossi–IR–upper body injury–indefinite; Mats Zuccarello–LTIR–arm surgery–unknown; Alex Stalock–IR–upper body injury–indefinite; Matt Dumba–IR–lower body injury–day-to-day; Marcus Johansson–out–unknown–unknown; Marcus Foligno–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Nick Bjugstad–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Nick Bonino–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Joel Eriksson Ek–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Jared Spurgeon–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Nico Sturm–out–COVID protocol–unknown



Montreal



Joel Armia–out–concussion–unknown



Nashville



Connor Ingram–out–player assistance program–unknown; Luca Sbisa–IR–upper body–unknown; Luke Kunin–out–lower body injury–day-to-day; Brad Richardson–out–upper body injury–day-to-day



New Jersey



Nico Hischier–IR–foot issues–day-to-day; Sami Vatanen–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day; Connor Carrick–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Kyle Palmieri–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Travis Zajac–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Jesper Bratt–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Jack Hughes–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Andreas Johnsson–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Janne Kuokkanen–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Michael McLeod–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Damon Severson–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Matt Tennyson–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Pavel Zacha–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Nikita Gusev–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Nathan Bastien–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Ty Smith–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Yegor Sharangovich–out–COVID protocol–unknown



NY Islanders



Johnny Boychuk–LTIR–eye injury–not expected to return; Anthony Beauvillier–IR–lower body injury–day-to-day



NY Rangers



Filip Chytil–out–upper body injury–4-6 weeks; Jack Johnson–out–groin strain–day-to-day; Colin Blackwell–out–upper body injury–1 week; Brendan Smith–out–upper body injury–1 week



Ottawa



Vitaly Abramov–IR–unknown–unknown; Christian Wolanin–IR–lower body injury–7 to 10 days



Philadelphia



Isaac Ratcliffe–IR–rib injury–unknown; Wade Allison–IR–unknown–unknown; Kirill Ustimenko–IR–hip surgery–3 to 4 months; Sean Couturier–IR–shoulder–1-2 weeks; Morgan Frost–IR–shoulder injury–unknown



Pittsburgh



Zach Aston-Reese–LTIR–shoulder surgery–week-to-week; Sam Miletic–IR–unknown–unknown; Zach Trotman–IR–knee surgery–2 to 4 weeks; Mike Matheson–IR–upper body injury–day-to-day; Marcus Pettersson–IR–upper body injury–week-to-week; Juuso Riikola–LTIR–upper body injury–unknown; Evan Rodrigues–LTIR–lower body injury–unknown; Brian Dumoulin–IR–lower body injury–week-to-week; Kris Letang–out–lower body injury–day-to-day; John Marino–out–COVID protocol–unknown



San Jose



None



St. Louis



Vladimir Tarasenko–LTIR–shoulder surgery–week-to-week; Alexander Steen–LTIR–back injury–will not return; Robert Bortuzzo–IR–upper body injury–day-to-day; Scott Perunovich–out–upper body injury—unknown; Tyler Bozak–out–upper body injury–day-to-day; Marco Scandella–out–upper body injury–day-to-day



Tampa Bay



Nikita Kucherov–LTIR–hip surgery–out for regular season; Marian Gaborik–LTIR–back injury–will not return; Anders Nilsson–LTIR–post-concussion syndrome–indefinite; Mitchell Stephens–out–leg injury–month-to-month



Toronto



Nick Robertson–LTIR–knee injury–3 weeks; Joe Thornton–LTIR–rib injury–3 to 4 weeks; Jack Campbell–out–leg injury–week-to-week; Travis McDemott–out—leg injury–day-to-day



Vancouver



Michael Ferland–LTIR–concussion–indefinite; Jayce Hawryluk–LTIR–unknown–unknown; Travis Hamonic–IR–upper body injury–unknown



Vegas



Alex Pietrangelo–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Brayden McNabb–LTIR–lower body injury–unknown



Washington



Beck Malenstyn–LTIR–achilles surgery–4 to 6 months; Michal Kempny--LTIR–achilles surgery–2 to 3 months; Henrik Lundqvist–LTIR–heart surgery–indefinite; Evgeny Kuznetsov–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day; Ilya Samsonov–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day; Lars Eller–out–upper body injury–day-to-day; Brian Pinho–out–undisclosed–day-to-day; Justin Schultz–out–upper body injury–day-to-day; Conor Sheary–out–lower body injury–day-to-day



Winnipeg



Bryan Little–LTIR–head injury–out for season; Dominic Toninato–LTIR–unknown–unknown; Nate Thompson–IR–lower body injury–day-to-day; Pierre-Luc Dubois–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day; Jansen Harkins–out–lower body injury–unknown