Every Super Bowl Has Numbers

I can never understand why they call it the “Super Bowl,” when it is more appropriate to understand the last two teams standing should be playing for the NFL championship. But this is Super Bowl Sunday and the facts show this is the premiere sporting event of the year.

During the global pandemic, a game of this magnitude will be played with 22,000 fans allowed to enter Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, which will make this the lowest attended game in Super Bowl history. The Chiefs and Buccaneers in later years will be chronicled as two teams that played for a championship during a global pandemic as MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams were crowned last year.

“Remember the Chiefs played Vince Lombardi and the Packers at the LA Coliseum in 1967,” said Victor Mastrovincenzo, a Bronx native and NFL historian.”

That was the beginning of what is known as the Super Bowl. The first NFL championship game that featured an AFL team was won by the Packers, 35-10. Since then, there have been many more facts and numbers. There have been many New York connections about the game. Joe Namath and the Jets, along with the Giants, have provided some of the great moments in Super Bowl history.

But as Mastrovincenzo says, December of 1958 at Yankee Stadium, and many years before they called this game, the Super Bowl, there was “The Greatest Game Ever Played” between the Colts and Giants. That game was decided in sudden death overtime and set the stage for what we have today.

The Colts beat the Giants 23-17. The rest is history. Super Bowl Sunday is now a holiday of sorts and a giant day for business, though the game this year has been diminished a bit due to the pandemic. Regardless, the final numbers will be impressive with some sponsors pulling out of commercial television time and a respective amount of viewers.

Some more about the commercials that have been a historic part of the Super Bowl:

Apple commercial 1984: Super Bowl XVIII on January 22, 1984. Audiences for the first time saw a commercial that proved to be effective and was produced by Bronx native Jay Chiat. It has been described as iconic with technology.

“Hey Kid, Catch!” was a famous commercial for Coca-Cola starring Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle “Mean” Joe Greene. The commercial debuted on October 1, 1979, and was re-aired multiple times, most notably during Super Bowl XIV in 1980. The 60-second commercial won a Clio Award for being one of the best television commercials of 1979.

Other facts and storylines that also continue Sunday as Tom Brady continues to make Super Bowl history:

The five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning storyline of Super Bowl 50, John Elway the former quarterback of the Broncos was the general manager and Executive Vice President of Football Operations when the Broncos played in Super Bowl XLVIII and lost to the Seahawks 43-8.

Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004, Elway was an accomplished baseball player and drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 18th round of the 1979 Major League baseball draft. Elway almost signed with the New York Yankees but the Bronx Bombers believed the quarterback was eyeing a career on the gridiron.

Of course, Fordham University and Rose Hill up in the Bronx with the Vince Lombardi history and name of the trophy presented to the winning team.

And some facts courtesy of the finance website WalletHub today:

$5,506: The average cost of a ticket to the past five Super Bowls.

$8,613: Lowest price of a Super Bowl LV ticket on the resale market (30% increase from 2020).

It is the 1st time in 37 years when Budweiser won’t air an ad during the Super Bowl (joining Coca-Cola, Hyundai and Pepsi).

14,500 fans and 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers will be at Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV (30% of the stadium’s capacity).

72%: Share of Americans who say they are unlikely to host or attend a Super Bowl party this year.

Best Cities for Football Fans (1-10)

Pittsburgh, PA

Dallas, TX

Boston, MA

Green Bay, WI

New York, NY

Miami, FL

New Orleans, LA

Los Angeles, CA

Indianapolis, IN

San Francisco, CA

Worst Cities for Football Fans

Fort Collins, Co

Louisville, Ky

New Britain, CT

Columbia, SC

Ithaca, NY

Davidson, NC

Valparaiso, IN

Providence RI

Stephenville, TX

St George, UT

Place a Bet: $300 million plus will be legally wagered on the game Sunday and 26 million adults are likely to place a bet. Consider that 92 percent of those who bet on the Super Bowl, lose money. Last year 8,000,000 bet on the Chiefs for a $500,000 payout at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Social Media: 43.9 million live social media interactions on Super Bowl LIV access Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Ticket Price: $5,506 has been the average price of a ticket for the last five Super Bowls and $29,367 the highest price paid for a Super Bowl ticket.

Cash: This will be the first time in 55 years when cash will not be accepted at the Super Bowl.

Other numbers: Sarah Thomas is the first female to work as an official at a Super Bowl, An estimated 7,500 vaccinated health care workers will be at the game. 49% of Americans said that the Super Bowl should be played without fans due to COVID.

Payouts: Each member of the winning Chiefs received a $124K Super Bowl bonus last year and $62K was the consolation given to each member of the losing 49ers.

Tom Brady: Of course he is the highlight. 43-years old and in his 10th Super Bowl game, the most in NFL history,

Bucs and Chiefs: First time the game is being played with a team in their home stadium. The Bucs and Chiefs have met 13 previous times. The Bucs hold the advantage 7-6.

I would not place a bet. I have lost the last five Super Bowl games and it wasn’t a wide margin of error. For those who ask? The Bucs win it. I am not a handicapper but Tom Brady continues to make history. Enjoy and be safe.

