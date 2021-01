Injuries/Illnesses and Personal Leave Around the NHL–January 29, 2021

Although there are still some top players who have long term injuries (Vladimir Tarasenko [STL] and Nikita Kucherov [TBL]), Alex Turcotte (LAK) and Nico Hischier (NJD) are closer to coming back.

We are trying to keep you abreast of who is out (and why, if it is announced). Just know that this list can change quickly, so come back often.

Today’s List

The way this is set up is by team, with the player’s name; the nature of the injury; whether he is on the IR or LTIR or just “out”; the nature of the injury; and when he is expected to return.

Anaheim

Ryan Kesler–LTIR–hip injuries–unlikely return (one more year on contract); Brendan Guhle–LTIR–MCL (Knee)–3 to 4 more weeks; Josh Manson–IR–oblique muscle injury–5 weeks; Sonny Milano–IR–upper body injury–day-to-day; Antti Raanta–out–unknown–day-to-day

Arizona

Marian Hossa–LTIR–skin disorder–not returning; Oliver Ekman-Larsson–IR–lower body injury–week-to-week

Boston

David Pastrnak–IR–hip–day-to-day; Ondrej Kase–IR–upper body injury–week-to-week; Matt Grzelcyk–out–lower body injury–day-to-day; Jake DeBrusk–out–lower body injury–day-to-day; John Moore–IR–lower body injury–unknown

Buffalo

Zemgus Girgensons–IR–hamstring surgery–6 months; Henri Jokiharju–out–upper body injury–day-to-day; Sam Reinhart–out–upper body injury–unknown; Jack Quinn–out–upper body injury–day-to-day

Calgary

Dillon Dube–out–lower body injury–day-to-day

Carolina

Jesper Fast–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day; Jaccob Slavin–out–COVID protocol–indefinite

Chicago

Jonathan Toews–LTIR–medical condition–unknown return; Kirby Dach–LTIR–wrist–4 months; Alex Nylander–LTIR–knee surgery–3 to 5 months; Zack Smith–IR–back injury–unknown; Brent Seabrook–IR–back–unknown; Alex DeBrincat–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Adam Boqvist–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Lucas Wallmark–out–COVID protocol–indefinite

Colorado

Pavel Francouz–out–lower body injury–day-to-day; Matt Calvert–out–upper body injury–unknown; Pierre–Edouard Bellemare–out–lower body injury–unknown; Devon Toews–out–lower body injury–unknown

Columbus

Brandon Dubinsky–LTIR–wrist–will not return; Gustav Nyquist–IR–shoulder surgery–3 to 4 months; Patrik Laine–COVID protocol–day-to-day

Dallas

Tyler Seguin–out–hip surgery–2 months; Stephen Johns–LTIR–post-concussion issues–unknown; Ben Bishop–LTIR–knee surgery–6 to 8 weeks; Jamie Benn–IR–lower body injury–day-to-day; Roope Hintz–out–lower body injury–day-to-day

Detroit

Henrik Zetterberg–IR–back—will not be returning; Jared McIsaac–IR–shoulder surgery–2 to 3 months; Robbie Fabbri–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Adam Erne–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Sam Gagner–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Jon Merrill–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Filip Zadina–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day; Darren Helm–out–unknown–unknown; Jonathan Bernier–out–upper body injury–day-to-day

Edmonton

Oscar Klefbaum–LTIR–shoulder injury–out for season; Mike Smith–LTIR–unknown–unknown; Evan Bouchard–out–back injury–unknown

Florida

Gustav Forsling–out–upper body injury–unknown

Los Angeles

Alex Turcotte–out–lower body injury–week-to-week; Martin Frk–out–lower body injury–week-to-week; Matt Luff–out–undiscl0sed–day-to-day; Andreas Athanasiou–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Blake Lizotte–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Sean Walker–out–upper body injury–day-to-day

Minnesota

Marco Rossi–IR–upper body injury–Indefinite; Mats Zuccarello–IR–arm surgery–unknown; Alex Stalock–IR–upper body injury–indefinite; Cam Talbot–out–lower body injury–day-to-day

Montreal

Joel Armia–concussion–unknown

Nashville

Calle Jarnkrok–out–unknown–unknown; Connor Ingram–out–player assistance program–unknown; Lucas Sbisa–IR–upper body–unknown

New Jersey

Nico Hischier–IR–foot issues–day-to-day; Mackenzie Blackwood–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Sami Vatanen–out–visa issues–week to week; Aaron Dell–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day

NY Islanders

Johnny Boychuk–LTIR–eye injury–not expected to return; Anthony Beauvillier–out–lower body injury–day-to-day

NY Rangers

Filip Chytil–out–upper body injury–4-6 weeks; Jack Johnson–out–groin strain–day-to-day

Ottawa

Vitaly Abramov–IR–unknown–unknown; Christian Wolanin–IR–lower body injury–unknown; Derek Stepan–out–undisclosed–day-to–day; Tomas Chabot–out–unknown–day-to-day

Philadelphia

Isaac Ratcliffe–IR–rib injury–unknown; Wade Allison–IR–unknown–unknown; Kirill Ustimenko–IR–hip surgery–3 to 4 months; Sean Couturier–out–shoulder–2 weeks; Philippe Myers–IR–rib injury–day-to-day; Morgan Frost–IR–shoulder injury–unknown

Pittsburgh

Zach Aston-Reese–LTIR–shoulder surgery–week-to-week; Sam Miletic–IR–unknown–unknown; Zach Trotman–IR–knee surgery–4 to 6 weeks; Mike Matheson–IR–upper body injury–day-to-day; Marcus Pettersson--IR–upper body injury–week-to-week; Juuso Riikola–out–upper body injury–unknown; Evan Rodrigues–LTIR–lower body injury–unknown; Brian Dumoulin–out–unknown–unknown

San Jose

None

St. Louis

Vladimir Tarasenko–LTIR–shoulder surgery–unknown; Alexander Steen–LTIR–back injury–will not return; Robert Bortuzzo–IR–upper body injury–unknown; Scott Perunovich–out–upper body injury—unknown; Tyler Bozak–out–upper body injury–day-to-day

Tampa Bay

Nikita Kucherov–LTIR–hip surgery–out for regular season; Marian Gaborik--LTIR–back injury–will not return; Anders Nilsson–LTIR–post-concussion syndrome–indefinite; Erik Cernak–out–upper body injury–day-to-day; Mitchell Stephens–out–leg injury–unknown

Toronto

Nick Robertson–LTIR–knee injury–3 weeks; Joe Thornton–LTIR–rib injury–4 weeks; Jack Campbell–out–leg injury–week-to-week

Vancouver

Michael Ferland–LTIR–concussion–indefinite; Jayce Hawryluk–LTIR–unknown–unknown; Jalen Chatfield--out–upper body injury–unknown; Travis Hamonic–IR–upper body injury–unknown

Vegas

Alex Pietrangelo–out–COVID protocol–unknown

Washington

Beck Malenstyn–LTIR–achilles surgery–4 to 6 months; Michal Kempny–LTIR–achilles surgery–2 to 3 months; Henrik Lundqvist–LTIR–heart surgery–indefinite; Evgeny Kuznetsov–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day; Dmitry Orlov–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day; Alex Ovechkin–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day; Ilya Samsonov–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day; Tom Wilson–out–lower body injury–day-to-day; Lars Eller–out–upper body injury–day-to-day; Brian Pinho–out–undisclosed–day-to-day; Justin Schultz–out-upper body injury–unknown

Winnipeg

Bryan Little–LTIR–head injury–out for season; Dominic Toninato–LTIR–unknown–unknown; Nate Thompson–IR–lower body injury–day-to-day; Pierre-Luc Dubois–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day