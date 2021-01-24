Illnesses/Injuries and Personal Leave Around the NHL, January 24, 2021

Although there are still some top players who have long term injuries (Vladimir Tarasenko [STL] and Nikita Kucherov [TBL]), David Pastrnak (BOS), Alex Turcotte (LAK) and Nico Hischier (NJD) are closer to coming back. Twenty-three players were on the NHL’s COVID list yesterday, but three (Pierre-Luc Dubois, Patrik Laine, and Jack Roslovic) are on the list because of a trade, and one, Jesper Bratt (NJD), was on there because he had visa issues and needs to quarantine once he got to North America.
Then there is the Washington Capitals, who had four players decide that they would ignore protocol and spend an evening in a hotel room without masks. Not only was the team fined $100,000 for this violation. But all four players were put into the COVID protocol. Despite this, as well as an injury to Tom Wilson, the Caps remain in first place in the very competitive East Division(on Friday night, they defeated Buffalo by an SO score of 4-3).
We are trying to keep you abreast of who is out (and why, if it is announced). Just know that this list can change quickly, so come back often.
Today’s List
The way this is set up is by team, with the player’s name; the nature of the injury; whether he is on the IR or LTIR or just “out”; the nature of the injury; and when he is expected to return.
Anaheim
Ryan Kesler–LTIR–hip injuries–unlikely return (one more year on contract); Brendan Guhle–LTIR–MCL (Knee)–3 to 4 more weeks; Josh Manson–IR–oblique muscle injury–6 weeks; Sonny Milano–IR–upper body injury–day-to-day; Antti Raanta–out–unknown–day-to-day
Arizona
Marian Hossa–LTIR–skin disorder–not returning; Oliver Ekman-Larsson–IR–upper body injury–week-to-week
Boston
David Pastrnak–IR–hip–2 weeks; Ondrej Kase–IR–upper body injury–week-to-week; Matt Grzelcyk–out–unknown–day-to-day
Buffalo
Zemgus Girgensons–IR–hamstring surgery–6 months; Carter Hutton–out–unknown–day-to-day
Calgary
Dillon Dube–out–lower body injury–day-to-day
Carolina
Jesper Fast–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day; Jordan Staal–COVID protocol–unknown; Teuvo Tervainen–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day; Warren Foegele–out–COVID protocol–indefinite; Jordan Martinook–out–COVID protocol–indefinite; Jaccob Slavin–out–COVID protocol–indefinite
Chicago
Jonathan Toews–LTIR–medical condition–unknown return; Kirby Dach–LTIR–wrist–4 months; Alex Nylander–LTIR–knee surgery–3 to 5 months; Zack Smith–IR–back–unknown; Brent Seabrook–IR–back–unknown.
Colorado
Pavel Francouz–out–lower body injury–day-to-day; Andre Burakovsky–out–upper body injury–day-to-day
Columbus
Brandon Dubinsky–IR–wrist–unlikely to return; Gustav Nyquist–IR–shoulder surgery–3 to 4 months; Patrik Laine–out –COVID protocol–day-to-day; Jack Roslovic–out –COVID protocol–day-to-day
Dallas
Tyler Seguin–out–hip surgery–2 months; Stephen Johns–LTIR–post-concussion issues–unknown; Ben Bishop–LTIR–knee surgery–6 to 8 weeks; Blake Comeau–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day; Jamie Benn–out–lower body injury–day-to-day
Detroit
Henrik Zetterberg–IR–back—will not be returning; Jared McIsaac–IR–shoulder surgery–2 to 3 months; Robbie Fabbri–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Adam Erne–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Sam Gagner–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Jon Merrill–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Filip Zadina–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day; Darren Helm–out–unknown–unknown
Edmonton
Oscar Klefbaum–LTIR–shoulder injury–out for season; Mike Smith–LTIR–unknown–unknown
Florida
None
Los Angeles
Alex Turcotte–out–lower body injury–week-to-week; Martin Frk–out–lower body injury–week-to-week; Matt Luff–out–undiscl0sed–day-to-day
Minnesota
Marco Rossi–IR–upper body injury–Indefinite; Mats Zuccarello–IR–arm surgery–unknown; Alex Stalock–IR–upper body injury–indefinite; Cam Talbot–out–lower body injury–day-to-day; Nico Sturm–out–illness–day-to-day
Montreal
Joel Armia–concussion–unknown
Nashville
Calle Jarnkrok–out–unknown–unknown
New Jersey
Nico Hischier–IR–foot issues–day-to-day; Jesper Bratt–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day; Mackenzie Blackwood–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Sami Vatanen–out–visa issues–week to week
NY Islanders
Michael Dal Colle–IR–Unknown–unknown; Johnny Boychuk–LTIR–eye injury–not expected to return
NY Rangers
None
Ottawa
Vitaly Abramov–IR–unknown–unknown; Tim Stutzle–IR–undisclosed–day-to-day; Cedric Paquette–out–upper body injury–day-to-day
Philadelphia
Isaac Ratcliffe–IR–rib injury–unknown; Wade Allison–IR–unknown–unknown; Kirill Ustimenko–IR–hip surgery–3 to 4 months; Sean Couturier–out–shoulder–1 to 2 weeks; Philippe Myers–out–rib injury–week-to-week; Morgan Frost–IR–shoulder injury–unknown
Pittsburgh
Zach Aston-Reese–IR–shoulder surgery–2 weeks; Sam Miletic–IR–unknown–unknown; Zach Trotman–IR–knee surgery–4 to 6 weeks; Mike Matheson–IR–unknown–unknown; Marcus Pettersson--out–upper body injury–week-to-week; Juuso Riikola–out–upper body injury–unknown
San Jose
None
St. Louis
Vladimir Tarasenko–LTIR–shoulder surgery–unknown; Alexander Steen–LTIR–back injury–will not return; Robert Bortuzzo–IR–upper body injury–unknown
Tampa Bay
Nikita Kucherov–LTIR–hip surgery–out for regular season; Marian Gaborik--LTIR–back injury–will not return; Anders Nilsson–LTIR–post-concussion syndrome–indefinite; Curtis McElhinney–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Erik Cernak–out–unknown–day-to-day; Mitchell Stephens–out–leg injury–unknown
Toronto
Nick Robertson–LTIR–knee injury–3 weeks; Joe Thornton–LTIR–rib injury–4 weeks
Vancouver
Michael Ferland–LTIR–concussion–indefinite; Jayce Hawryluk–LTIR–unknown–unknown; Jalen Chatfield--out–upper body injury–unknown; Travis Hamonic–IR–upper body injury–unknown
Vegas
None
Washington
Beck Malenstyn–LTIR–achilles surgery–4 to 6 months; Michal Kempny–LTIR–achilles surgery–2 to 3 months; Henrik Lundqvist–LTIR–heart surgery–indefinite; Evgeny Kuznetsov–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Dmitry Orlov–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Alex Ovechkin–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Ilya Samsonov–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Tom Wilson–out–lower body injury–day-to-day
Winnipeg
Bryan Little–LTIR–head injury–out for season; Dominic Toninato–LTIR–unknown–unknown; Tucker Poolman–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Nate Thompson–out–lower body injury–day-to-day; Pierre-Luc Dubois–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day