Illnesses/Injuries and Personal Leave Around the NHL, January 24, 2021

Although there are still some top players who have long term injuries (Vladimir Tarasenko [STL] and Nikita Kucherov [TBL]), David Pastrnak (BOS), Alex Turcotte (LAK) and Nico Hischier (NJD) are closer to coming back. Twenty-three players were on the NHL’s COVID list yesterday, but three (Pierre-Luc Dubois, Patrik Laine, and Jack Roslovic) are on the list because of a trade, and one, Jesper Bratt (NJD), was on there because he had visa issues and needs to quarantine once he got to North America.

Then there is the Washington Capitals, who had four players decide that they would ignore protocol and spend an evening in a hotel room without masks. Not only was the team fined $100,000 for this violation. But all four players were put into the COVID protocol. Despite this, as well as an injury to Tom Wilson, the Caps remain in first place in the very competitive East Division(on Friday night, they defeated Buffalo by an SO score of 4-3).



We are trying to keep you abreast of who is out (and why, if it is announced). Just know that this list can change quickly, so come back often.



Today’s List



The way this is set up is by team, with the player’s name; the nature of the injury; whether he is on the IR or LTIR or just “out”; the nature of the injury; and when he is expected to return.



Anaheim



Ryan Kesler–LTIR–hip injuries–unlikely return (one more year on contract); Brendan Guhle–LTIR–MCL (Knee)–3 to 4 more weeks; Josh Manson–IR–oblique muscle injury–6 weeks; Sonny Milano–IR–upper body injury–day-to-day; Antti Raanta–out–unknown–day-to-day



Arizona



Marian Hossa–LTIR–skin disorder–not returning; Oliver Ekman-Larsson–IR–upper body injury–week-to-week



Boston



David Pastrnak–IR–hip–2 weeks; Ondrej Kase–IR–upper body injury–week-to-week; Matt Grzelcyk–out–unknown–day-to-day

Buffalo



Zemgus Girgensons–IR–hamstring surgery–6 months; Carter Hutton–out–unknown–day-to-day



Calgary



Dillon Dube–out–lower body injury–day-to-day



Carolina



Jesper Fast–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day; Jordan Staal–COVID protocol–unknown; Teuvo Tervainen–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day; Warren Foegele–out–COVID protocol–indefinite; Jordan Martinook–out–COVID protocol–indefinite; Jaccob Slavin–out–COVID protocol–indefinite



Chicago



Jonathan Toews–LTIR–medical condition–unknown return; Kirby Dach–LTIR–wrist–4 months; Alex Nylander–LTIR–knee surgery–3 to 5 months; Zack Smith–IR–back–unknown; Brent Seabrook–IR–back–unknown.



Colorado



Pavel Francouz–out–lower body injury–day-to-day; Andre Burakovsky–out–upper body injury–day-to-day



Columbus



Brandon Dubinsky–IR–wrist–unlikely to return; Gustav Nyquist–IR–shoulder surgery–3 to 4 months; Patrik Laine–out –COVID protocol–day-to-day; Jack Roslovic–out –COVID protocol–day-to-day



Dallas



Tyler Seguin–out–hip surgery–2 months; Stephen Johns–LTIR–post-concussion issues–unknown; Ben Bishop–LTIR–knee surgery–6 to 8 weeks; Blake Comeau–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day; Jamie Benn–out–lower body injury–day-to-day



Detroit



Henrik Zetterberg–IR–back—will not be returning; Jared McIsaac–IR–shoulder surgery–2 to 3 months; Robbie Fabbri–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Adam Erne–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Sam Gagner–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Jon Merrill–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Filip Zadina–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day; Darren Helm–out–unknown–unknown



Edmonton



Oscar Klefbaum–LTIR–shoulder injury–out for season; Mike Smith–LTIR–unknown–unknown



Florida



None



Los Angeles



Alex Turcotte–out–lower body injury–week-to-week; Martin Frk–out–lower body injury–week-to-week; Matt Luff–out–undiscl0sed–day-to-day



Minnesota



Marco Rossi–IR–upper body injury–Indefinite; Mats Zuccarello–IR–arm surgery–unknown; Alex Stalock–IR–upper body injury–indefinite; Cam Talbot–out–lower body injury–day-to-day; Nico Sturm–out–illness–day-to-day



Montreal



Joel Armia–concussion–unknown



Nashville



Calle Jarnkrok–out–unknown–unknown



New Jersey



Nico Hischier–IR–foot issues–day-to-day; Jesper Bratt–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day; Mackenzie Blackwood–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Sami Vatanen–out–visa issues–week to week



NY Islanders



Michael Dal Colle–IR–Unknown–unknown; Johnny Boychuk–LTIR–eye injury–not expected to return



NY Rangers



None



Ottawa



Vitaly Abramov–IR–unknown–unknown; Tim Stutzle–IR–undisclosed–day-to-day; Cedric Paquette–out–upper body injury–day-to-day



Philadelphia



Isaac Ratcliffe–IR–rib injury–unknown; Wade Allison–IR–unknown–unknown; Kirill Ustimenko–IR–hip surgery–3 to 4 months; Sean Couturier–out–shoulder–1 to 2 weeks; Philippe Myers–out–rib injury–week-to-week; Morgan Frost–IR–shoulder injury–unknown



Pittsburgh



Zach Aston-Reese–IR–shoulder surgery–2 weeks; Sam Miletic–IR–unknown–unknown; Zach Trotman–IR–knee surgery–4 to 6 weeks; Mike Matheson–IR–unknown–unknown; Marcus Pettersson--out–upper body injury–week-to-week; Juuso Riikola–out–upper body injury–unknown



San Jose



None



St. Louis



Vladimir Tarasenko–LTIR–shoulder surgery–unknown; Alexander Steen–LTIR–back injury–will not return; Robert Bortuzzo–IR–upper body injury–unknown



Tampa Bay



Nikita Kucherov–LTIR–hip surgery–out for regular season; Marian Gaborik--LTIR–back injury–will not return; Anders Nilsson–LTIR–post-concussion syndrome–indefinite; Curtis McElhinney–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Erik Cernak–out–unknown–day-to-day; Mitchell Stephens–out–leg injury–unknown



Toronto



Nick Robertson–LTIR–knee injury–3 weeks; Joe Thornton–LTIR–rib injury–4 weeks



Vancouver



Michael Ferland–LTIR–concussion–indefinite; Jayce Hawryluk–LTIR–unknown–unknown; Jalen Chatfield--out–upper body injury–unknown; Travis Hamonic–IR–upper body injury–unknown



Vegas



None



Washington



Beck Malenstyn–LTIR–achilles surgery–4 to 6 months; Michal Kempny–LTIR–achilles surgery–2 to 3 months; Henrik Lundqvist–LTIR–heart surgery–indefinite; Evgeny Kuznetsov–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Dmitry Orlov–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Alex Ovechkin–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Ilya Samsonov–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Tom Wilson–out–lower body injury–day-to-day



Winnipeg



Bryan Little–LTIR–head injury–out for season; Dominic Toninato–LTIR–unknown–unknown; Tucker Poolman–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Nate Thompson–out–lower body injury–day-to-day; Pierre-Luc Dubois–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day





