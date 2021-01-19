Injuries/Illness/Personal Leaves Around the NHL–January 19, 2021

With the start of the 2020-21 season, there are injuries to some of the game’s top players. David Pastrnak (BOS) has not played yet and will likely be out another two to three weeks. Neither have Vladimir Tarasenko (STL) and Nikita Kucherov (TBL), who are out for an undetermined period of time. And the young budding stars Alex Turcotte (LAK) and Nico Hischier (NJD) who should return in the coming weeks but have yet to take to the NHL ice.
And then there is COVID, which has ravaged the Dallas Stars, who will just start their season this coming Friday night (January 22; 8:30 pm EST)) against the Predators. Approximately 20 players are sidelined right now under the NHL’s COVID protocol, either because of testing positive, being exposed, being quarantined after coming from overseas, or just being plain ill.
That’s a lot of players, and the absences, as well as the shortened training camps with the lack of pre-season games, have been affecting their teams (and the lopsided scores) greatly.
We are trying to keep you abreast of who is out (and why, if it is announced). Just know that this list can change quickly, so come back often.
Today’s List
The way this is set up is by team, with the player’s name; the nature of the injury; whether he is on the IR or LTIR or just “out”; the nature of the injury; and when he is expected to return.
Anaheim
Max Jones–IR–lower body–unknown return; Ryan Kesler–LTIR–hip injuries–unlikely return (one more year on contract); Brendan Guhle–LTIR–MCL (Knee)–5 more weeks
Arizona
Marian Hossa–LTIR–skin disorder–not returning; Oliver Ekman-Larsson–IR–upper body injury–week-to-week
Boston
David Pastrnak–IR–hip–2-3 weeks; Ondrej Kase–out–upper body injury–unknown; Matt Grzelcyk–out-unknown–day-to-day
Buffalo
Zemgus Girgensons–IR–hamstring surgery–6 months; Kyle Okposo–out–lower body–day-to-day
Calgary
None
Carolina
Jordan Staal–COVID protocol–unknown; Teuvo Tervainen–out–unknown–day-to-day; 1/19 GAME POSTPONED DUE TO COVID ISSUES. MORE SPECIFICS LATER.
Chicago
Jonathan Toews–LTIR–medical condition–unknown return; Kirby Dach–LTIR–wrist–4 months; Alex Nylander–LTIR–knee surgery–4 months; Zack Smith–IR–back–unknown; Brent Seabrook–IR–back–unknown.
Colorado
None
Columbus
Brandon Dubinsky–IR–wrist–unlikely to return; Gustav Nyquist–IR–shoulder surgery–3 to 4 months; Mikko Koivu–out –COVID protocol–day-to-day
Dallas
Roope Hintz–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day; Denis Gurianov–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day; Tyler Seguin–out–hip surgery–2 months; Julius Honka--IR–unknown–Unknown; Stephen Johns--LTIR–unknown–unknown; Ben Bishop–LTIR–knee surgery–2 to 3 months; Blake Comeau–out–unknown–day-to-day
Detroit
Henrik Zetterberg–IR–back—will not be returning; Jared McIsaac–IR–shoulder surgery–2 to 3 months; Robbie Fabbri–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Adam Erne–out–COVID protocol–unknown
Edmonton
Oscar Klefbaum–LTIR–shoulder injury–out for season; Mike Smith–LTIR–unknown–unknown
Florida
Juho Lammikko–out–undisclosed–day-to-day; Markus Nutivaara–out–COVID protocol–unknown
Los Angeles
Alex Turcotte–out–lower body injury–week-to-week; Martin Frk–out–lower body injury–week-to-week
Minnesota
Marco Rossi–IR–upper body injury–Indefinite; Mats Zuccarello–IR–arm surgery–unknown; Alex Stalock–IR–upper body injury, COVID protocol–indefinite
Montreal
None
Nashville
Mikael Granlund–out–visa and quarantine issues–1 to 2 weeks
New Jersey
Nico Hischier–IR–foot issues–day-to-day; Eric Comrie–COVID protocol–indefinite
NY Islanders
Michael Dal Colle–IR–Unknown–unknown; Johnny Boychuk–LTIR–eye injury–not expected to return
NY Rangers
Kevin Rooney–out–undisclosed–day-to-day
Ottawa
Vitaly Abramov–IR–unknown–unknown
Philadelphia
Isaac Ratcliffe–IR–rib injury–unknown; Wade Allison–IR–unknown–unknown; Kirill Ustamenko–IR–hip surgery–3 to 4 months; Shayne Gostisbehere–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Sean Couturier–out–shoulder–2 to 3 weeks
Pittsburgh
Zach Aston-Reese–IR–shoulder surgery–4 weeks; Sam Miletic–out–unknown–unknown; Sam Trotman–IR–knee surgery–4 to 6 weeks; Mike Matheson–IR–unknown–unknown
San Jose
None
St. Louis
Vladimir Tarasenko–LTIR–shoulder surgery–unknown; Alexander Steen–LTIR–back injury–will not return; Erik Foley–out–concussion–indefinite; Robert Bortuzzo–IR–upper body injury–unknown
Tampa Bay
Nikita Kucherov–LTIR–hip surgery–indefinite; Marian Gaborik–LTIR–back injury–will not return; Anders Nilsson–LTIR–post-concussion syndrome–indefinite; Curtis McElhinney–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Blake Coleman–out–COVID protocol–indefinite
Toronto
Nick Robertson–out–knee injury–4 weeks
Vancouver
Michael Ferland–LTIR–concussion–indefinite; Jayce Hawryluk–LTIR–unknown–unknown; Jordie Benn–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day
Vegas
Jiri Patera–IR–unknown–unknown
Washington
Beck Malenstyn–LTIR–achilles surgery–5 to 6 months; Michal Kempny–LTIR–achilles surgery–3 to 4 months; Henrik Lundqvist–LTIR–heart surgery–indefinite
Winnipeg
Bryan Little–LTIR–head injury–indefinite; Dominic Toninato–LTIR–unknown–unknown; Anton Forsberg–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Tucker Poolman–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Dylan DeMelo–out–personal leave–day-to-day; Patrik Laine–out–upper body injury–day-to-day
