Injuries/Illness/Personal Leaves Around the NHL–January 19, 2021

With the start of the 2020-21 season, there are injuries to some of the game’s top players. David Pastrnak (BOS) has not played yet and will likely be out another two to three weeks. Neither have Vladimir Tarasenko (STL) and Nikita Kucherov (TBL), who are out for an undetermined period of time. And the young budding stars Alex Turcotte (LAK) and Nico Hischier (NJD) who should return in the coming weeks but have yet to take to the NHL ice.

And then there is COVID, which has ravaged the Dallas Stars, who will just start their season this coming Friday night (January 22; 8:30 pm EST)) against the Predators. Approximately 20 players are sidelined right now under the NHL’s COVID protocol, either because of testing positive, being exposed, being quarantined after coming from overseas, or just being plain ill.

That’s a lot of players, and the absences, as well as the shortened training camps with the lack of pre-season games, have been affecting their teams (and the lopsided scores) greatly.

We are trying to keep you abreast of who is out (and why, if it is announced). Just know that this list can change quickly, so come back often.

Today’s List

The way this is set up is by team, with the player’s name; the nature of the injury; whether he is on the IR or LTIR or just “out”; the nature of the injury; and when he is expected to return.

Anaheim

Max Jones–IR–lower body–unknown return; Ryan Kesler–LTIR–hip injuries–unlikely return (one more year on contract); Brendan Guhle–LTIR–MCL (Knee)–5 more weeks

Arizona

Marian Hossa–LTIR–skin disorder–not returning; Oliver Ekman-Larsson–IR–upper body injury–week-to-week

Boston

David Pastrnak–IR–hip–2-3 weeks; Ondrej Kase–out–upper body injury–unknown; Matt Grzelcyk–out-unknown–day-to-day

Buffalo

Zemgus Girgensons–IR–hamstring surgery–6 months; Kyle Okposo–out–lower body–day-to-day

Calgary

None

Carolina

Jordan Staal–COVID protocol–unknown; Teuvo Tervainen–out–unknown–day-to-day; 1/19 GAME POSTPONED DUE TO COVID ISSUES. MORE SPECIFICS LATER.

Chicago

Jonathan Toews–LTIR–medical condition–unknown return; Kirby Dach–LTIR–wrist–4 months; Alex Nylander–LTIR–knee surgery–4 months; Zack Smith–IR–back–unknown; Brent Seabrook–IR–back–unknown.

Colorado

None

Columbus

Brandon Dubinsky–IR–wrist–unlikely to return; Gustav Nyquist–IR–shoulder surgery–3 to 4 months; Mikko Koivu–out –COVID protocol–day-to-day

Dallas

Roope Hintz–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day; Denis Gurianov–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day; Tyler Seguin–out–hip surgery–2 months; Julius Honka--IR–unknown–Unknown; Stephen Johns--LTIR–unknown–unknown; Ben Bishop–LTIR–knee surgery–2 to 3 months; Blake Comeau–out–unknown–day-to-day

Detroit

Henrik Zetterberg–IR–back—will not be returning; Jared McIsaac–IR–shoulder surgery–2 to 3 months; Robbie Fabbri–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Adam Erne–out–COVID protocol–unknown

Edmonton

Oscar Klefbaum–LTIR–shoulder injury–out for season; Mike Smith–LTIR–unknown–unknown

Florida

Juho Lammikko–out–undisclosed–day-to-day; Markus Nutivaara–out–COVID protocol–unknown

Los Angeles

Alex Turcotte–out–lower body injury–week-to-week; Martin Frk–out–lower body injury–week-to-week

Minnesota

Marco Rossi–IR–upper body injury–Indefinite; Mats Zuccarello–IR–arm surgery–unknown; Alex Stalock–IR–upper body injury, COVID protocol–indefinite

Montreal

None

Nashville

Mikael Granlund–out–visa and quarantine issues–1 to 2 weeks

New Jersey

Nico Hischier–IR–foot issues–day-to-day; Eric Comrie–COVID protocol–indefinite

NY Islanders

Michael Dal Colle–IR–Unknown–unknown; Johnny Boychuk–LTIR–eye injury–not expected to return

NY Rangers

Kevin Rooney–out–undisclosed–day-to-day

Ottawa

Vitaly Abramov–IR–unknown–unknown

Philadelphia

Isaac Ratcliffe–IR–rib injury–unknown; Wade Allison–IR–unknown–unknown; Kirill Ustamenko–IR–hip surgery–3 to 4 months; Shayne Gostisbehere–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Sean Couturier–out–shoulder–2 to 3 weeks

Pittsburgh

Zach Aston-Reese–IR–shoulder surgery–4 weeks; Sam Miletic–out–unknown–unknown; Sam Trotman–IR–knee surgery–4 to 6 weeks; Mike Matheson–IR–unknown–unknown

San Jose

None

St. Louis

Vladimir Tarasenko–LTIR–shoulder surgery–unknown; Alexander Steen–LTIR–back injury–will not return; Erik Foley–out–concussion–indefinite; Robert Bortuzzo–IR–upper body injury–unknown

Tampa Bay

Nikita Kucherov–LTIR–hip surgery–indefinite; Marian Gaborik–LTIR–back injury–will not return; Anders Nilsson–LTIR–post-concussion syndrome–indefinite; Curtis McElhinney–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Blake Coleman–out–COVID protocol–indefinite

Toronto

Nick Robertson–out–knee injury–4 weeks

Vancouver

Michael Ferland–LTIR–concussion–indefinite; Jayce Hawryluk–LTIR–unknown–unknown; Jordie Benn–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day

Vegas

Jiri Patera–IR–unknown–unknown

Washington

Beck Malenstyn–LTIR–achilles surgery–5 to 6 months; Michal Kempny–LTIR–achilles surgery–3 to 4 months; Henrik Lundqvist–LTIR–heart surgery–indefinite

Winnipeg

Bryan Little–LTIR–head injury–indefinite; Dominic Toninato–LTIR–unknown–unknown; Anton Forsberg–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Tucker Poolman–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Dylan DeMelo–out–personal leave–day-to-day; Patrik Laine–out–upper body injury–day-to-day

For our list of players out during the first week of the season, see https://www.nysportsday.com/2021/01/15/injuries-around-the-nhl-january-15-2021/