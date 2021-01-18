Raffle For Painting Of Islanders Star Jean-Gabriel Pageau Raises Money For A Fan’s Medical Bills

Sean Connors

It’s no secret about the amount of work that the Islanders do in the community and that work ethic has certainly carried over into the fan base. An example of that is how much love and support that Donald Rosner has poured into the community since he opened Blue Line Deli and Bagels in Huntington just as the coronavirus pandemic was starting. Rosner would deliver food to frontline healthcare workers and sometimes worked in conjunction with the Islanders on some projects.

And then in the middle of all of this, his mother Lee Ann Rosner was diagnosed with stage four uterine cancer. When word of that reached Islanders Country, the popular “Drive For Five” Islanders fan led Facebook page did a fundraiser to help raise money for Lee Ann’s medical bills. Lee Ann was recently released from the hospital after another operation and is doing so well that she came to see Donald at the deli last week. That is great news!

But the love and support from Islanders Country hasn’t stopped.

Sean Connors, an NYPD officer who has been featured on Islanders MSG telecasts for his Islanders related art work, decided that he wanted to help as well. Connors began to work on a painting of Islanders forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau and decided that he wanted to help raise some more money for Lee Ann. So, he reached out to Donald and collaborated on a raffle for the painting. Raffle tickets were sold in advance and then Connors was at Blue Line this past Saturday to work on the painting, sell more raffle tickets, and greet customers.

The proceeds from the raffle raised $2,000 for Lee Ann Roster.

“Honored, Humbled and thankful for what the “Islanders” family did today,” wrote Connors on Twitter Saturday when announcing the total amount raised as well as the winner of the raffle Brooke Servant.

“To everyone who came in today, thank you so much!” said Donald Rosner on Twitter Saturday. “I can’t even put into worlds how amazing this fanbase is, and to (Sean Connors) you’re absolutely awesome and what you did for mom today will never be forgotten!!!!”

Connors is going to finish the painting on Monday and then he will be back at Blue Line next Saturday to present it to Servant.

In the past, Connors has done some amazing Islanders art work including Bobby Nystrom holding the Stanley Cup, Bryan Trottier, Mike Bossy, Ziggy Palffy, and Matt Martin at the Stadium Series game back in 2014. His work is amazing and what he did for the Rosner family on Saturday was just terrific.

You can follow Sean Connors on Twitter @bckt106 and on Instagram (seans1470). Islanders Country should also follow @bluelinedeli719 to see some of the great things that Donald Rosner has going on at his amazing deli in Huntington.