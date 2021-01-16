Rogers-Mahomes Super Bowl Duel? Take Allen-Brady Instead

The possibilities of a Aaron Rogers-Patrick Mahomes matchup already have begun to play themselves out in the minds of many prognosticators and writers.

The trek begins late this afternoon in Lambeau Field to kickoff the first of four intriguing games.

It can be the ultimate match of the game’s two perceived best quarterbacks, and recall the vintage days of the Packers’ 60’s dynasty and a rematch of the famed inaugural Super Bowl matchup in early 1967.

This has been penciled in as a foregone conclusion, as we should just watch it play itself out this weekend and move forward to the following weeks.

It is hard to doubt the greatness and fortitude of Rogers and Mahomes as well as their stocked teams with their 13-3 and 14-2 records respectively.

Yet, don’t count out the Bills and Bucs. They are my sentimental pick, but I do believe both have the gumption to get there.

I am a big believer in fate, and there are plenty of signs that point to that meeting happening.

The Bills appear to be a team on a mission this year, derailing the Patriots’ stranglehold on the AFC East title and catching momentum at the right time.

Josh Allen is a legitimate MVP candidate with more than 4,500 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Allen has shaken the demons from his first two years, and has stepped up in big games. His running ability played an integral role in the team’s tight win over Indianapolis last week in which he effectively threw for 324 yards and two scores.

The third-year quarterback has a 7-1 record against the league’s top 10 defensive teams, facing one in Baltimore Saturday night. Stefan Diggs and Cole Beas;ey are a rising tandem, and Allen will find ways to reach them.

Linebackers Tremaine Edwards and Matt Milano will be the key to the Bills’ defense to shut down multi-weapon Lamar Jackson.

As for Brady, his line again will need to give him time to try and dissect the Saints in his legendary battle with Drew Brees.

This is a small window for Bruce Arians’ team, who earlier predicted a Super Bowl or bust season for his Buccaneers.

Leonard Fournette is running the ball hard, and the Bucs’ defense will be a more formidable challenge for the Saints than the listless Bears were last week.

This should be the type of stage that Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, and Mike Evans Can thrive.

And don’t you want to see Todd Bowles gain more momentum as a head coaching candidate?

It won’t for Buffalo trying to stop Jackson and working their way through the Baltimore defense as well as Tampa looking to bump Brees and working against ex-Jet linebacker Demario Davis and his unit.

If the Bills and Bucs win, it will set up a likely Allen-Mahomes, Rogers-Brady next week.

The Chiefs are loaded, but it is very difficult for a Super Bowl repeat run.

Allen is in the wings, and Brady is ready to add another ring.