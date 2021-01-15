Injuries Around the NHL–January 15, 2021

This is a first of a series of articles (or more like a list) giving our readers an idea of who is injured or ill or just “unavailable” to play hockey across the NHL. Sometimes, the list will change rapidly, so keep coming back to see where things are and when players are expected to return.

The way this is set up is the player’s name; the nature of the injury; whether he is on the IR or LTIR or out due to COVID protocol; the nature of the injury; and when he is expected to return.



Anaheim

Max Jones–IR–lower body–unknown return; Ryan Kesler–LTIR–hip injuries–unlikely return (one more year on contract); Brendan Guhle–LTIR–MCL (Knee)–5 more weeks

Arizona

Marian Hossa–LTIR–skin disorder–not returning

Boston

David Pastrnak–IR–hip–2-3 weeks; Karson Kuhlman–out–COVID protocol–one week.

Buffalo

Zemgus Girgensons–IR–hamstring surgery–6 months; Kyle Okposo–out–lower body–day-to-day; Eric Staal–out–hit to head–day-to-day

Calgary

David Rittich–personal leave–day-to-day

Carolina

None

Chicago

Jonathan Toews–LTIR–medical condition–unknown return; Kirby Dach–LTIR–wrist–4 months; Alex Nylander–LTIR–knee surgery–4 months; Zach Smith–IR–back–unknown; Brent Seabrook–IR–back–unknown.

Colorado

Eric Johnson–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day

Columbus

Brandon Dubinsky–IR–wrist–unlikely to return; Gustav Nyquist–IR–shoulder surgery–3 to 4 months; Mikko Koivu–out –COVID protocol–day-to-day

Dallas

Radek Faksa–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day; Roope Hintz–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day; Denis Gurianov–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day; Jason Dickinson–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Justin Dowling–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Miro Heiskanen–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Esa Lindell–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Jamie Oleksiak—out–COVID protocol–unknown; Mark Pysyk–-out–COVID protocol–unknown; Taylor Fedun--out–COVID protocol–unknown; Joel Kiviranta–IR–unknown–unknown; Nick Caamano—-IR–unknown–unknown; Tyler Seguin–out–hip surgery–2 months; Rhett Gardner–IR—-unknown–unknown; Julius Honka--IR–unknown–Unknown; Stephen Johns--LTIR–unknown–unknown; Ben Bishop–LTIR–knee surgery–2 to 3 months

Detroit

Henrik Zetterberg–IR–back—will not be returning; Jared McIsaac–IR–shoulder surgery–2 to 3 months; Christian Djoos–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Darren Helm–out–COVID protocol–Unknown; Bobby Ryan–out–undisclosed injury–day-to-day

Edmonton

Oscar Klefbaum–LTIR–shoulder injury–out for season; James Neal–out–COVID protocol; day-to-day; Gaetan Haas–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Tyler Ennis–out–foot injury–day-to-day; Mike Smith–out–undisclosed–unknown

Florida

Juho Lammikko–out–undisclosed–day-to-day; Noah Juulson–out–COVID protocol–unknown

Los Angeles

Alex Turcotte–out–lower body injury–week-to-week; Martin Frk–out–lower body injury–week-to-week; Kurtis MacDermid–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Sean Walker–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Cal Peterson–out–COVID protocol–unknown

Minnesota

Marco Rossi–IR–upper body injury–Indefinite; Mats Zuccarello–IR–arm surgery–unknown; Alex Stalock–IR–upper body injury, COVID protocol–indefinite

Montreal

None

Nashville

Mikael Granlund–out–visa and quarantine issues–1 to 2 weeks

New Jersey

Nico Hischier–IR–foot issues–day-to-day

NY Islanders

Michael Dal Colle–IR–Unknown–unknown; Johnny Boychuk–LTIR–eye injury–not expected to return

NY Rangers

Justin Richards–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Kevin Rooney–out–undisclosed–day-to-day

Ottawa

Vitaly Abramov–IR–unknown–unknown

Philadelphia

Isaac Ratcliffe–IR–rib injury–unknown; Wade Allison–IR–unknown–unknown; Tanner Laczynski–IR–core muscle surgery–unknown; Kirill Ustamenko–IR–hip surgery–3 to 4 months; Shayne Gostisbehere–out–COVID protocol–unknown

Pittsburgh

Zach Aston-Reese–IR–shoulder surgery–4 weeks; Sam Miletic–out–unknown–unknown; Sam Trotman–IR–knee surgery–4 to 6 weeks; Kasperi Kapanen–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day

San Jose

Max Letunov–IR–COVID protocol–unknown; Radim Simek–out–knee issues–day-to-day

St. Louis

Vladimir Tarasenko–LTIR–shoulder surgery–unknown; Alexander Steen–LTIR–back injury–will not return; Erik Foley–out–concussion–indefinite

Tampa Bay

Nikita Kucherov–LTIR–hip surgery–indefinite; Marian Gaborik–LTIR–back injury–will not return; Anders Nilsson–LTIR–post-concussion syndrome–indefinite.

Toronto

None

Vancouver

Michael Ferland–LTIR–concussion–Indefinite; Jayce Hawryluk–LTIR–unknown–unknown; Jordie Benn–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day; JT Miller–out–COVID protocol–1 to 2 weeks

Vegas

Jiri Patera–IR–unknown–unknown

Washington

Beck Malenstyn–LTIR–achilles surgery–5 to 6 months; Michal Kempny–LTIR–achilles surgery–3 to 4 months; Henrik Lundqvist–LTIR–heart surgery–indefinite

Winnipeg

Bryan Little–LTIR–head injury–indefinite; Dominic Toninato–LTIR–unknown–unknown