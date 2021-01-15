Injuries Around the NHL–January 15, 2021

This is a first of a series of articles (or more like a list) giving our readers an idea of who is injured or ill or just “unavailable” to play hockey across the NHL. Sometimes, the list will change rapidly, so keep coming back to see where things are and when players are expected to return.
The way this is set up is the player’s name; the nature of the injury; whether he is on the IR or LTIR or out due to COVID protocol; the nature of the injury; and when he is expected to return.
Anaheim
Max Jones–IR–lower body–unknown return; Ryan Kesler–LTIR–hip injuries–unlikely return (one more year on contract); Brendan Guhle–LTIR–MCL (Knee)–5 more weeks
Arizona
Marian Hossa–LTIR–skin disorder–not returning
Boston
David Pastrnak–IR–hip–2-3 weeks; Karson Kuhlman–out–COVID protocol–one week.
Buffalo
Zemgus Girgensons–IR–hamstring surgery–6 months; Kyle Okposo–out–lower body–day-to-day; Eric Staal–out–hit to head–day-to-day
Calgary
David Rittich–personal leave–day-to-day
Carolina
None
Chicago
Jonathan Toews–LTIR–medical condition–unknown return; Kirby Dach–LTIR–wrist–4 months; Alex Nylander–LTIR–knee surgery–4 months; Zach Smith–IR–back–unknown; Brent Seabrook–IR–back–unknown.
Colorado
Eric Johnson–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day
Columbus
Brandon Dubinsky–IR–wrist–unlikely to return; Gustav Nyquist–IR–shoulder surgery–3 to 4 months; Mikko Koivu–out –COVID protocol–day-to-day
Dallas
Radek Faksa–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day; Roope Hintz–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day; Denis Gurianov–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day; Jason Dickinson–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Justin Dowling–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Miro Heiskanen–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Esa Lindell–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Jamie Oleksiak—out–COVID protocol–unknown; Mark Pysyk–-out–COVID protocol–unknown; Taylor Fedun--out–COVID protocol–unknown; Joel Kiviranta–IR–unknown–unknown; Nick Caamano—-IR–unknown–unknown; Tyler Seguin–out–hip surgery–2 months; Rhett Gardner–IR—-unknown–unknown; Julius Honka--IR–unknown–Unknown; Stephen Johns--LTIR–unknown–unknown; Ben Bishop–LTIR–knee surgery–2 to 3 months
Detroit
Henrik Zetterberg–IR–back—will not be returning; Jared McIsaac–IR–shoulder surgery–2 to 3 months; Christian Djoos–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Darren Helm–out–COVID protocol–Unknown; Bobby Ryan–out–undisclosed injury–day-to-day
Edmonton
Oscar Klefbaum–LTIR–shoulder injury–out for season; James Neal–out–COVID protocol; day-to-day; Gaetan Haas–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Tyler Ennis–out–foot injury–day-to-day; Mike Smith–out–undisclosed–unknown
Florida
Juho Lammikko–out–undisclosed–day-to-day; Noah Juulson–out–COVID protocol–unknown
Los Angeles
Alex Turcotte–out–lower body injury–week-to-week; Martin Frk–out–lower body injury–week-to-week; Kurtis MacDermid–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Sean Walker–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Cal Peterson–out–COVID protocol–unknown
Minnesota
Marco Rossi–IR–upper body injury–Indefinite; Mats Zuccarello–IR–arm surgery–unknown; Alex Stalock–IR–upper body injury, COVID protocol–indefinite
Montreal
None
Nashville
Mikael Granlund–out–visa and quarantine issues–1 to 2 weeks
New Jersey
Nico Hischier–IR–foot issues–day-to-day
NY Islanders
Michael Dal Colle–IR–Unknown–unknown; Johnny Boychuk–LTIR–eye injury–not expected to return
NY Rangers
Justin Richards–out–COVID protocol–unknown; Kevin Rooney–out–undisclosed–day-to-day
Ottawa
Vitaly Abramov–IR–unknown–unknown
Philadelphia
Isaac Ratcliffe–IR–rib injury–unknown; Wade Allison–IR–unknown–unknown; Tanner Laczynski–IR–core muscle surgery–unknown; Kirill Ustamenko–IR–hip surgery–3 to 4 months; Shayne Gostisbehere–out–COVID protocol–unknown
Pittsburgh
Zach Aston-Reese–IR–shoulder surgery–4 weeks; Sam Miletic–out–unknown–unknown; Sam Trotman–IR–knee surgery–4 to 6 weeks; Kasperi Kapanen–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day
San Jose
Max Letunov–IR–COVID protocol–unknown; Radim Simek–out–knee issues–day-to-day
St. Louis
Vladimir Tarasenko–LTIR–shoulder surgery–unknown; Alexander Steen–LTIR–back injury–will not return; Erik Foley–out–concussion–indefinite
Tampa Bay
Nikita Kucherov–LTIR–hip surgery–indefinite; Marian Gaborik–LTIR–back injury–will not return; Anders Nilsson–LTIR–post-concussion syndrome–indefinite.
Toronto
None
Vancouver
Michael Ferland–LTIR–concussion–Indefinite; Jayce Hawryluk–LTIR–unknown–unknown; Jordie Benn–out–COVID protocol–day-to-day; JT Miller–out–COVID protocol–1 to 2 weeks
Vegas
Jiri Patera–IR–unknown–unknown
Washington
Beck Malenstyn–LTIR–achilles surgery–5 to 6 months; Michal Kempny–LTIR–achilles surgery–3 to 4 months; Henrik Lundqvist–LTIR–heart surgery–indefinite
Winnipeg
Bryan Little–LTIR–head injury–indefinite; Dominic Toninato–LTIR–unknown–unknown