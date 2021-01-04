Negron: From the Mouths of Babes

Ray Negron

﻿True story!

Years back I went to visit a little boy at the hospital. This was a hospital in Hackensack, New Jersey.

A high ranking hospital official by the name of Dave Jurist said that it was important for me to spend time with this little boy. He was so beautiful and yet I couldn’t imagine that he could be so sick. I read a couple of my books to him and I gave him a commemorative World Series ring. It was one of my favorite moments, if not my favorite, when it came to visiting kids at hospitals and schools.

The thing I remember most was that beautiful smile. We joked a lot and he asked me about all the Yankees especially Derek Jeter. Naturally I told him that Jeter was a really great person, especially with the kids. That’s no lie. Jeter was always special with all kids. This made that little boy so happy and I was happy that I was able to be the one who delivered that particular information.

As I was getting ready to leave, I was wondering if this sweet little boy knew how sick he really was. We shook hands and he asked me something very profound. “Mr. Negron, if I do one good thing a day, do you think that I can go to heaven.” This immediately brought tears to my eyes. I told the little boy that ‘I’m sure’ that he would. With a big smile he said thank you. I smiled back at him and just ran into the bathroom and cried.

Later that year we lost that little boy. He was so brave as are most sick little kids. He knew he was sick. Like that little boy, why can’t we all ‘do one good thing a day.’ That way, we make this world a better place and then all go to heaven.