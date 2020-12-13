Negron: The Doc Gooden Show

Ray Negron

Did I hear that right, “The Doc Gooden show?” Well, my understanding is that Dwight Gooden or Dr. K or Doc or by what ever name you know this former phenom baseball player, he is coming to the YouTube and Optimum network very shortly.

Doc along with entertainment entrepreneur Larry Davis will be doing a weekly show. With everything that the Good Doctor has endured in life I can only imagine all the laughter and tears that this show will display.

The show will be produced out of the NYPVG studios in Bellmore Long Island. Doc recently moved back to the Island so he naturally wanted to be connected to the best production studio out of Manhattan. Doc has brought in the very talented producers Peter Rodriguez and Joe Labascio to head up his team. The show will be directed by the very talented Carmine Elvezio from the upcoming new pilot, “Mind Games” and “Reachout with Ray & Steve.”

I will have the honor along with my sidekick, Steve Vaccaro, of being the executive producers. That means that We try our best to help out my great friend Doc in anyway possible.

The bottom line is that this is going to be a damn good show. From week to week I’m sure “The Doc Gooden Show” will be full of surprises. Stay Tuned.