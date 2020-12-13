Jets Sam Darnold WIll Handle Final Scene On His Own

If you use an analogy to Sam Darnold’s likely final chapter in Jets’ history to literature term, you could call it a soliloquy.

Darnold will be delivering his long, final speech feeling alienated or alone on the stage.

The third-year starter will decide his future on his own. Roll out, run, throw midrange.

He’ll get his first opportunity in Seattle late Sunday afternoon against a Seahawk team that desperately needs a bounce-back won after they were shocked by the Giants last week.

Ex-Jets Jamal Adams and Brandon Shell said all the right things during interviews about their ex-teammates, but you can bet Adams will be licking his chops for Darnold’s lack of protection around him and his propensity to throw interceptions.

Actually, the Jets appear to have a decent shot against a Seahawks defense that has allowed a league -high 309 overall yards per game and over 200 yards against the pass. Darnold threw two touchdown passes last week in the last-second debacle against Las Vegas.

He won’t have rookie rising receiver Denzel Mims who is out, and favorite target Jamison Crowder is listed as questionable. Brett Perriman should be in the lineup.

Rams castoff Ty Johnson found his niche last week as he rushed for 104 yards on 22 carries, and taxi-squader Josh Adams grinded out 74 yards on eight carries. Frank Gore left last week’s game with a possible concussion. The Giants ran for 190 yards against Seattle’s fifth-ranked run defense last week.

Darnold will need all of his weapons on their top game against Seattle in order to stay within striking distance.

He will also have to rely on his defense that will be without linebacker Jordan Jenkins and safety Ashtyn Davis.

It will be interesting to see how the unit responds to new coordinator Frank Bush, who can follow former coordinator Gregg Williams’ script or implement a new wrinkle. It also will be interesting to see how they respond after their respectable showing before their flammable finish.

Darnold will begin his four-week trial tomorrow to determine if he will continue as a Jet or find a new home. The list of suitors can start in his own division with New England, as Cam Newton doesn’t look like a fit there.

Indianapolis, Denver, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Tampa Bay, and Philadelphia are viable landing spots for him next season.

We’ll wait and see.

Some circles believe Darnold should have stayed at USC for another season. Others have pointed to head coach Adam Gase not being the quarterback guru people envisioned.

Beginning late Sunday afternoon in Seattle, Darnold takes the stage for a consequential four weeks.

Like any good actor, we’ll see if he can handle the show on his own.

Photo by Brooks Von Arx/Zuma Press/Icon Sportswire