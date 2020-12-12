Negron: Pandemic Doesn’t Stop Yankee Winter Wonderland

Ray Negron

Every year, the Yankees have a Christmas winter wonderland at Yankee Stadium. Thousands of kids from all around the city come to the biggest holiday party of the year which has been hosted by Jennifer Steinbrenner, who heads the Yankees foundation.

This year, because of the Pandemic, this was not possible. However, head of community relations, Brian Smith and the Steinbrenner family decided that since the kids could not come to the stadium that they would send the toys to all the public schools and youth clubs all around the city.

At P. S. 55 the principal, Louis Torres, said that even though he knew that the Yankees would do something nice, when the truck pulled up at the school with all the toys that he felt more happier than the kids. So many wonderful toys for kids that usually don’t get this kind of treat. “For 15 years I have guided this school through many ups and downs and I have to say that the Yankees have been there for us in many of these times, Torres said. I need to take the time to thank all the players that have visited our school and encouraged our children to do better in school and in life in general.”

Dan Quintero of the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club said that the Yankees have provided more support than one could ever imagine. “Mentally, physically and spiritually the Yankees have just been there and we could never thank them enough especially during these very sad times. I just want the Steinbrenner family and the Yankee organization as a whole,” Quintero said.

The bottom line is that the tradition of the Yankees has always been to help thy fellow man. This is something that’s been going on since 1973 when George Steinbrenner first purchased his Mona (the Yankees) Lisa. 47 years later, the Steinbrenner family is still doing the right thing.

I’m always proud to be associated with the Steinbrenner/Yankee brand, even in a tiny way but especially during this time of year. Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night.