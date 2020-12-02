Negron: Gio ,Gleyber, Sabathia, Ottavino, Martinez Give Back!

Ray Negron

What a great week. The Yankees came out in full force to help so many in the Bronx and Brooklyn.

Gio Urshela and Gleyber Torres delivered thousands of “H2One” hand sanitizers to children all over the city and then in order to stay safe, they used my Bronxnet “Reachout” show to give instructions. They also had sanitizers sent to their native homelands in Columbia and Venezuela.

CC Sabathia is the Vice President of the Players Alliance and he had a gigantic tractor trailer filled with thousands of sporting equipment that was given to kids in Brooklyn and the Bronx.

Adam Ottavino was there getting his hands dirty by lifting boxes and also handing out food. Former Yank Dellin Betances was back in the Bronx giving a helping hand just like he learned how to do while he was a Yankee.

Yankee great Tino Martinez was in town and virtually addressed a countless number of New York kids about staying safe in dealing with all facets of Covid. He emphasized the importance of wearing a mask.

It’s during these times that I’m always so proud of these players both old and young who understand the Yankee way.

I have known CC since he was 17 years old and have always been sincerely proud of his great generosity to thy fellow man. Today I’m just as proud of the baby Yankees, Gio Urshela and Gleyber Torres for understanding the fact that they have a responsibility to the Yankee brand which entails winning for the fans and in the immortal words of George Steinbrenner, do our best to be there for our fans.

All the players, to a man, wanted to wish all of you a blessed holiday season.