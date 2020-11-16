Giants Continue to Round Edges and Smoothen the Road

The last time the Eagles and Giants met, the Eagles erased an 11-point lead for a victory.

This time around, the Giants won by 10.

Like I wrote earlier, this was a must and signature win. For the overwhelming majority of the afternoon, it played itself out.

Big difference in many ways. Can you say playoffs? A few more wins and it appears certain in the NFC Weak Division.

Yet, their 27-17 victory shouldn’t be a surprise. The Giants broke through last week against Washington.

Their third victory of the season actually was easier than it looked. It was about what head coach Joe Judge has been preaching about since the spring –detail and discipline.

All of the hard-nosed practices and monologues have sunk in. The Giants got it and they showed it.

A third career victory doesn’t usually justify a head coach, but in Judge’s case, it is an exception.

He has landed and made his mark. Like any good coach, his players have taken the cue.

Daniel Jones was poised and effective in an Eli Manning-like good day, completing a smooth 21 of 24 for 244 yards, and he ran for a team-high 64 yards.

Jones looked as collective as he ever has in two years, not showing any signs of inexperience or inconsistency.

Wayne Gallman has shown that he belongs after nearly being shipped out of town the last few weeks.

Graham Gano added a pair of field goals, and he arguably is the best pickup of the season.

The defense put the cuffs on Eagles’ gunslinger Carson Wentz and kept him in check. They bent but didn’t break in the running game, the lone major blemish was Boston Scott’s 56-yard sprint down the sidelines that appeared to begin to turn the tide against them, but the Giants held steadfast.

The defense has the confidence in their step and they are in unison on all three fronts.

Couple that with the maturing offense, and now it gets interesting.

Unfortunately, it’s the bye week before a trip to Cincinnati, and they’ll have to find a way to keep the momentum and avoid a letdown.

Yes, there will still be some flaws and wrinkles, but these Giants look pretty smooth.

Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire