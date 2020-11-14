At Their Crossroads, Giants Face Must Win

This is your turning point, New York Giants.

Beat Philadelphia Sunday at MetLife, and possibly the NFC East crown could be in your possession.

Fail miserably and you slip back into oblivion, lose any recent respectability, and begin to think about 2021.

The latter shouldn’t happen. These 2-7 Giants have crossed the threshold from abysmal into mediocrity. Average is just ahead.

They can be on their way there by snapping an eight-game streak against the Eagles, who are coming off a bye week and appear to be healthy with the return of running back Miles Sanders.

It won;t be easy. But this is the Giants’ playoff game. Win this and then you can show your mettle in Seattle next Sunday.

The Giants got over the proverbial hump last Sunday when they finished against Washington with Logan Ryan’s interception after it looked like..here we go again…another late loss.

They have been on the doorstep of every game this year except San Francisco. They were able to implement a successful defensive scheme against Tom Brady and his Buccaneers, but couldn’t seal it. Take a look at how New Orleans took their scheme and did shut him down last week.

Quarterback Daniel Jones needs to have another well managed game, and Wayne Gallman and Alfred Morris have provided a credible running attack.

Evan Engram may have put his focus issues and drops behind him with a strong game against Washington. If so, he, Darius Slayton, Stealing Shepard, and redeemed Golden Tate can be a quality quartet.

Despite rookie tackle Andrew Thomas’ troubles, the offensive line continues to mesh.

The Giants’ turnover ratio is zero while Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz is tied for the league lead in interceptions with 12.

Sounds like a match in favor of the Giants.

Graham Gano has alleviated any past field-goal kicking woes.

Put it all together, Giants, and you should have any impressive victory and be in the hunt for the playoffs.

This one is for credibility, the element everyone knows they have, but it has to be certified. You only get so many moral victories. Those are behind them now. It’s time to prove their worth.

It will be another tight game like the 22-21 Philly Thursday night victory Oct. 22 in the final 40 seconds.

Gano — a definite team MVP candidate at this point — has my nod to close it out with a game-winning field goal. Call it 27-24 Giants.

If not, it will be sleepwalking in Seattle next Sunday with a 2-14 or 3-13 final slate and plenty of questions.

