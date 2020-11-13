Will Jets Tank Or Will They Make It A Go?

Will the Jets make another run like last season in the second half of the season?

Yes, you had the lump in your throat and muttered “same old Jets” when ex-teammate Nick Folk sunk them with a last-second field goal for the 30-27 Patriots’ victory Monday night.

But for the better part of three quarters, you were beaming and got your Jets’ gear back out of the closet.

The Jets were going to steal the headlines from the Mets and Steve Cohen.

Win number one was right there, and the Jets earned every piece of it.

Yet, it still appears to be their doomed year toward the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes.

Should they tank or will they make it a go? (Different words but the Clash song from the 1980s)

This game certainly stirred a large amount of intrigue about the final seven games. Do they win now and settle for a second- third, or fourth pick?

The Jets do have two first-round picks, and can make draft time very interesting.

The promising part of the night was the emergence of the long-awaited receiving corps of Brett Perriman, Denzel Mims, and Jamison Crowder finally together. They helped the offense exhibit the crispness and cohesiveness that has been missing for quite some time.

They showed how they can be one of the league’s top trios, and this was with Joe Flacco behind the controls. Flacco was solid until the fourth quarter when he threw a bad pick and then stumbled through a final three-and-out.

The offensive line also had a decent night, and there could be a few holdovers with top pick Mehki Becton next season. Becton’s mysterious chest injury remains a troubling issue.

Gregg Williams’ defensive unit exhibited the type of intensity and aggressiveness that was expected all season except for the final quarter. The problem that remains is the knucklehead personal foul penalties.

Rookie safety Ashtyn Davis had his best game of the season, and he can be a disruptor all over the field, especially at the line of scrimmage. Fellow rookie lineman Jabari Zuniga showed some flashes.

The suspense will build like an Edgar Allan Poe story as the Jets have two weeks to find out when they next play in LA against the Chargers.

It is a winnable game against the struggling 2-6 Chargers and likely the lone one before they end with a Bill Belichick rematch in New England in the final week.

It’a a guessing game, and it is underway. Will we see Sam Darnold soon, and is this his last act before he is dealt to the Steelers, Colts, or Broncos?

We will find out in two weeks and likely through the first three quarters against the Chargers if the Jets have tanked or topped.

Stay tuned and keep the Jets’ gear handy.

(Photo by Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire