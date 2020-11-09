The Giants Finally Finish A Game And Win 23-20 Over Washington

For the several weeks, it has been their haunting call.

But they did it. Logan Ryan sealed a 23-20 win over the Washington Football team with an interception in the final minutes.

They now need to take the cue for the remaining seven games of the season, and show the team they really are.

They fought again, and almost watched it waste away again.

The Giants let a then apparent commanding 23-10 lead slip from their grasps, and it looked like de’ ja vu all over again.

Another late Giants’ loss was rising on the Washington horizon, and they could call themselves the best 1-8 team in football.

Instead, they are the best 2-7 team in the league, and ironically back in the hunt for the NFC Least (East) where mediocrity would be considered excellence.

True, Washington isn’t in the same caliber as Chicago or the Los Angeles Rams, both games they could have easily won — but revived quarterback Alex Smith nearly pulled it off beyond his obvious rust.

The Giants can walk with a perk in their step when they come back to MetLife to host Philadelphia next Sunday.

The win over Washington in that manner should be the B-12 shot they needed. This should be the start of something big in the second half.

Quarterback Daniel Jones was in control all afternoon, and Evan Engram made a nice diving catch of a touchdown strike from him. Engram redeemed himself after a juggled ball that resulted in an apparent interception was overturned.

Wayne Gallman and Albert Morris ran hard behind an offensive line that continues to solidify despite the troubles of rookie Andrew Thomas.

Ryan has been an invaluable addition to a defense that has jelled and developed into a solid and consistent unit. Jabrill Peppers has matured into the lead the Giants anticipated and Leonard Williams is on his way to a multi-sack season and a steal for GM Dave Gettleman.

Remember this win.

This should be the turning point of a season for a team that had all the opportunities already in their lap.

They just had to finish and they finally did.

