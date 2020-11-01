Jets Mims Has the Opportunity to Prove His Worth

Since last April’s draft, Denzel Mims has had a bullseye on him.

The highly touted second-round pick from Baylor was initially viewed as the antidote to the Jets’ wide receiver quandaries.

He became the centerpiece when the Jets controversially let Robbie Anderson walk and surface as Carolina’s centerpiece.

Mims had all the tools, and his speed would compliment possession receiver Jamison Crowder. He is physical and can jump. Mims would be the complete package.

By August, many believed that vision evaporated into the Florham Park air.

His recurring hamstring issues alarmed Jets’ fans and made them wonder if he was going to be another bust.

Those thoughts have been temporarily calmed and were worth the wait.

Mims caught four balls for 42 yards in his debut against the Bills last Sunday. He looked tentative at times, but he was impressive with a 16-yard catch.

“It felt good. I always told myself that I could make plays and they called my number, I tried to

make the play,” said Mims, “When they called somebody else’s number, I tried to get them into

position to make the play. Just to be out there (Sunday), just be out there and have fun, be part

of the team, it feels great.”

Going into Kansas City Sunday, Crowder is questionable even though he practiced Wednesday and Breshad Perriman is sidelined with concussion.

A healthy Mims is back in the spotlight arguably against the league’s best team.

Even though he’ll likely have his hands full against the Chiefs, the stage is Mims’

He can fully silence his credits with standout performance. His quarterback certainly thinks it is possible.

It can be the start of a long-term relationship.

Yeah, you can see, like you said, week to week he’s getting better every single day and you

know for him it’s really just getting comfortable,” said Sam Darnold about his receiver.”The more

he gets time in the system and with me to be able to talk about, ‘Hey, what did you see on that

one or, you know, on that go ball I was thinking back shoulder why’d you throw it over the top?’

Sunday afternoon, Mims has the opportunity to silence his critics. He can be the Jets’ most drafted and impacted wide receiver since Al Toon, Wesley Walker, and Lavernius Coles. In fact, Mims easily can be a combination of all three with his projected talents.

All he needs is the chance to play.

Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire